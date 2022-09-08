Drama, music and comedy on stage at Cork venues

IT’S your last chances to see The Steward Of Christendom at the Everyman. Written by Sebastian Barry, this revival, starring Owen Roe, coincides with the 100th anniversary of the handover of Dublin Castle by the British to the new provisional government of Ireland. Until Saturday.

From Wednesday to Friday, it’s Animals, a radical reimagining of Orwell’s searing Animal Farm.

In sharp contrast, it’s followed on September 17, by Des Bishop’s Mia Mamma. And the week after that, the much-awaited premiere of Ghostlight, a dark comedy by Ger Fitzgibbon. Plenty coming up in the months ahead at Everyman!

Bookings and further info on www.everymancork.com or 021 450 1673.

Des Bishop performs at Everyman on September 17

The ageless Gilbert O’Sullivan is at the Opera House tomorrow and entirely sold out.

There are still some seats left for multi-platinum-selling artist Mick Flannery on Saturday night, with special guest Suan O’Neill. Then on Sunday night, it’s the big one, with Sharon Shannon, Mary Coughlan, and Frances Black all on stage together.

That’s followed on Tuesday by something rather special, whether you’re a historian or a film fan: a preview screening of The Irish Civil War - Episode 2. Based on the critically acclaimed Cork University Press Atlas Of The Irish Revolution, and narrated by Brendan Gleeson, this is a UCC and RTÉ Cork collaboration, telling the story of the Civil War over three one-hour episodes. The original soundtrack, composed by Natasa Paulberg, will be performed live by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra on the night. Quite an evening in prospect. All proceeds will go to Cork Penny Dinners.

Booking for all Opera House shows on www.corkoperahouse.ie or 021 427 0022.

Have you been to see Arsenic and Old Lace at the Cork Arts Theatre yet? This Broadway classic from the 1940s is a dark comedy that centres around the Brewster family and their homicidal tendencies. Director and founder of Stage It Productions, Finola Doyle O’Neill, has adapted the play to a more ‘genteel’ British setting, replacing wine with copious cups of tea, while maintaining its wartime setting and its unrivalled humour. Hurry up, it’s only there till Saturday. 8pm start.

Next Thursday to Saturday, it’s Waiting For Wifi, with Jessica Courtney Leen, questioning where exactly reality leaves off and online imagination takes over. Call 021 450 5624 or see www.corkartstheatre.com for bookings.

Philip King, Sonny Condell and Robbie Overson of Scullion.

Scullion are back, and embarking on an album launch tour! During the lockdown, they recorded an uplifting, inspirational collection they hope will bring us all back together! The new album, Time Has Made A Change In Me, will be shared on September 30, but their latest tour dates include:

Sept 23: Levis’ Corner House Ballydehob

Sept 24 : The Everyman, Cork

Oct 9: Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick

Oct 15: Theatre Royal, Waterford

Oct 22: The Inkwell Theatre Tracton, Cork

Nov 18 : Siamsa Tíre, Kerry.

A new event is coming up in Fermoy this month, the first of its kind for the town.

The North Cork Art Music Festival will take place at Richmond House from September 16-18 and feature both Irish and international guests from traditional, classical, popular, and folk music.

A Finnish baroque violinist, a master uilleann piper, the Non Toxic Orchestra, and gypsy jazz are all on the programme. See https//therichmondrevival.com.

And here is advance news of the Lord Mayor’s Community and Heritage Concert taking place at the City Hall on Saturday, October 1. The Barrack Street Band will be there, the Voices of Cork choir, Linda Kenny, Art Supple, and a delightful Ukrainian contingent of guest stars too.

No information as yet on where tickets may be obtained, but we understand some will be distributed to community groups across the city.