Looking for something to do this summer?  Cork's theatres have packed programmes

IT’S all about exciting things coming up on Leeside, with the Opera House, Everyman, and the Arts Theatre all announcing their packed summer programmes.

Familiar favourites blend with exciting new works at the Opera House. Irish National Opera kicks off the opera programme with Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda tonight (Thursday June 16), and for the Midsummer Festival this great theatre will play host to Corcadorca’s Guests of the Nation, John Scott’s The Wanderer, U.S songwriter Sharon Van Etten; John McCarthy’s remarkable new theatre piece, Whale; and, ending June on a high note, Van Morrison.

Christiana Underwood, Singer and Vocal Coach; Eibhli­n Gleeson CEO, Cork Opera House; Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Mary Rose Desmond; Renowned Soprano, Majella Cullagh, and Tim Healy, Chair of the Board, Cork Opera House, pictured at the launch of Cork Opera House's Summer Season 2022. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

In July comes Morrígan, a new opera set in Iron Age Ireland and Scotland. That’s followed by the Summer Opera Gala, a free event gifted to the city in the name of our beloved Cara O’Sullivan. August brings the welcome return of Cork Proms, while September promises Irish National Opera and Landmark Productions with The First Child.

Opera not your thing? Well, July also brings Flash Harry, Mack Fleetwood, and Belinda Carlisle; August sees Copper Face Jacks, Leo Sawyer, and Nathan Carter; while Jack Dee is here in early September. Enough there for you?

If not, the Opera House has just announced its Christmas panto for 2022 - The Sleeping Beauty. Tickets go on sale July 1, and we can safely bet they are already working on it!

Further info on all shows, and bookings on www.corkoperahouse.ie or 021 427 0022.

Artistic Director of The Everyman Sophie Motley pictured with Sean Kelly, Executive Director and CEO of The Everyman pictured at the launch of the theatre's 2022 summer season brochure.

Over in the Victorian Quarter on MacCurtain Street, Everyman’s summer highlight will be a world premiere of John B. Keane’s Letters of a Country Postman - a humorous fictional account of the exploits of a postman in rural Ireland. It runs throughout August.

The theatre will play host to the multi-award winning Ye Vagabonds this month, as well as a special celebration of hip-hop, electrosoul, RnB, and afro-futurism with Fête de la Musique - Senegal, France, Ireland: A Hip Hop Celebration, as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival.

This weekend it is staging Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster, an international hit from Battersea Arts Centre. Stand-up comedy is well represented by Dirtbirds, Joanne McNally, Deirdre O’Kane, Des Bishop and more.

For children and families, Potted Potter in July is sure to delight. And a little gem in September, Ger Fitzgibbon’s eerie Ghostlight, written especially for Everyman during that lockdown. But that is certainly not all. Check out www.everymancork.com or ring 021 450 1673..

Speaking of Everyman and children’s shows, Graffiti Theatre, in partnership with Everyman, is staging Humans: A Robot Musical, this Saturday and Sunday, live at The FitzGibbon Theatre in Graffiti, Blackpool. Shows at 11am and 2pm both days.

Humans - A Robot Musical is at The FitzGibbon Theatre in Graffiti, Blackpool this weekend

And, after a two year hiatus, Cork Arts Theatre has announced the return of its Summer Lunchtime/Supper theatre programme, offering the singular opportunity of a little taste of the stage along with your lunch or evening snack.

A highly eclectic list, including The Women, We Will Rise, July 6-9; The Hairdresser’s Calendar, July 13-16; the Irish premiere of Adam, July 27-30; The Man from Moogaga, July 27-30; The Humours of Bandon, Aug 3-6; Indigestion, Aug 10-13; The Story Aug 17-20, and finally Apple Tart, Aug 24-27. More on each of those as the dates near. Or check them out on www.corkartstheatre.ie/ 021 450 5624.

The summer classes for aspiring stars at CADA in Pine Street are coming up very soon. Spotlight Summer Camp, for secondary school age, runs July 27 to July 1, 6-10pm, covering everything from make-up to mental health, drama to dance, musicals to audition technique. Also running on the same dates/times, and for the same age group, workshops with special guest experts. Whatever you need or want to learn, you’ll here. More info and booking ( be quick, places are snapped up very soon) on 021 4866389 or email info@cadaperformingarts.ie.