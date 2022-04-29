Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 14:30

Heading to West Cork, then check out Ballydehob Jazz Festival this weekend

Festival starts today and runs until Monday, May 2, with jazz parades, swing classes, and all that jazz 
Ballydehob Jazz Festival takes place in West Cork this weekend.

It’s gearing up to be a great May bank holiday weekend. With the weather looking good and Ed Sheeran having kicked off a summer of great sounds across Cork on Thursday, we have spilled quickly from the St Patrick’s Day Weekend into the Easter bank holiday and now the May bank holiday.

And there’s a feel-good factor at play too, with the pandemic years of Covid-19 beginning to be put behind us, and people are back out gathering and attending events again, much to the delight of those in the hospitality and entertainment industry.

Among the attractions this May bank holiday weekend is the Ballydehob Jazz Festival, which is running from today (Friday, April 28) until May 2 at the West Cork village.

There will be music on the streets and in the venues of Ballydehob, in what they are calling a boutique festival that packs a punch.

Headline concerts this year include the popular Karen Underwood, who performs on opening night on her debut at the festival, while Saturday’s headliner is New York’s Tatiana Eva-Marie & The Avalon Jazz band.

And you can dance until late at Moonshine Shindig, the festival late-night jazz club, which will feature Danibal Dandies followed by Jazz DJs.

The free village trail will feature 30 performances from Irish and international acts, Fixity, Donal Dineen, Goodnight Circus, Paul Dunlea, Cormac McCarthy, Runaway Retros, the Jabin Ward Trio, Eve Clague & The Valentines, and many more.

There will be a jazz parade, swing dance classes, a jazz poetry slam featuring poets and spoken word artists including David Jackson, Katie Mathúna, Julie Goo, Pól O Cólmáin and more.

Add to that a jazz food and crafts market, great live music, and pop up circus performances.

Some events are ticketed, many are free. Details at www.ballydehobjazzfestival.org

<p>A section of the crowd at the Ed Sheeran concert in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

