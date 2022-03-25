Gavin James Always Glad To Play City Of Stars!

“In terms of songwriting during the lockdown I started fresh pretty much from the start. I had an album finished before lockdown, and I just pretty much scrapped it, we did it as an EP. I’m happy we did it as we did, scrapping so many songs, I never wrote so much ever, for my second album I wrote maybe 15 songs and had 13 songs on the record. With this record though, I wrote about 120 songs to pick from!”
However Gavin does see the plusses in co-writing. “I do co-write with my friend Mark all the time, and I started with my friend Deggo over lockdown too. You can get it down faster sometimes when you are co-writing. If I’m sitting at home by myself, I feel like I have the idea and I have to rush, but sometimes you have somebody else in the room and it helps you just drag it out a bit more.
Gavin moved back to Dublin just before March 2020, so his timing was superb. “I was in London for a few years and I moved back just before lockdown started. I got a dog… and then nothing happened. And I was like, it was not a bad time to move back, really. I just wanted to move back and have some sort of place that was my own to live in. I used to live in Hackney and it could take like an hour and a half to get somewhere on the buses and trains.”
Gavin James plays Cork Opera House on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3. Tickets available from www.corkoperahouse.ie.
He also plays Wexford Opera House on April 11.