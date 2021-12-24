George Murphy announces tour dates for 2022, and it includes Cork

“However I was blown away by the racket we made collectively and knew I was part of creating something special. I never would have thought that the session could become what it has become but it has and I’m loving it. There is a real camaraderie with us.”
The sound of the band is a bit different to the acoustic ballad singer people might be used to, but George is adamant it is a successful blend, he continued.
George Murphy And The Rising Sons will be playing Sea Church in Ballycotton on March 18, 2022, as part of his 11 date Irish tour. Tickets available at www.seachurch.ie
- February 19 - Civic Theatre, Tallaght (full band)
- March 12 - Mick Lally Theatre, Galway (intimate show)
- March 18 - Sea Church, Ballycotton (full band)
- April 1 - Axis, Ballymun (full band)
- April 2 - Dolan’s Upstairs, Limerick (intimate show)
- April 16 - Glór, Ennis (full band)
- April 22 - Tullamore Court Hotel (full band)
- April 23 – The Imperial, Cavan (full band)
- April 29 - Presentation Arts Centre, Enniscorthy (intimate show)
- April 30 - Royal Theatre, Castlebar (intimate show)
- May 14 - Liberty Hall, Dublin (full band)