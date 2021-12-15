Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 17:56

INDIE22: More acts announced to join headliners  

More announcements on the way for Mitchelstown, Cork, festival on August Bank Holiday weekend
Bastille at Indie 19. New acts have been announced for 2022.

More acts have just been announced for INDIE22, the long-running music festival next summer in Cork. 

Now The Academic, Wild Youth, Bobbi Arlo, Pa Sheehy, Shane Codd, Royseven, Saibh Skelly, and Dea Matrona will join Bastille, Fatboy Slim and Rudimental over August Bank Holiday Weekend in Mitchelstown, Co Cork (July 29-31).

Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim will play INDIE for the first time while award-winning UK drum & bass act Rudimental will play their first-ever show in Cork at the festival. 

Bastille have already established themselves as firm live favourites at INDIE, having delivered memorable performances in 2013 and 2019.  

Other acts already confirmed for INDIE22 include Becky Hill and Lyra, while Icelandic sensation Daði Freyr is set for his first Irish festival appearance at INDIE22. Dec Pierce will bring his Block Rockin' Beats and joining him at INDIE22 are some of this country's most diverse and fastest-rising artists in Erica Cody, Jafaris, Lea Heart, Róisín O, Soulé and The Scratch.

Tickets are €159 for three-day Weekend Camping - an installment option is also available paying three installments of €53 to secure your INDIE22 tickets. 

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.ie/indiependence-tickets/artist/1604935

