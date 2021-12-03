Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 09:03

Five gigs to get to in Cork during December

Making your concert going plans? Well, here are ones that should be on your list
Five gigs to get to in Cork during December

Pillow Queens play Cork in December. Picture: Rich Gilligan

Mike McGrath Bryan

Pillow Queens

  • Cyprus Avenue; Wednesday December 8, 7pm; €17.50

Debut album 'In Waiting' represented a huge moment for Dublin punk four-piece Pillow Queens and the community they'd built around themselves - but in a relatively quiet way, necessitated by circumstance. Expect this affair to be the polar opposite.

Ash

  • Cyprus Avenue, Cork; Sunday December 12, 7pm; €25

The Northern Irish power-poppers have been teenagers for over 25 years now, with their now-annual Christmas swing revisiting 1996 debut album '1977', and its timeless singles... alongside a barrage of other, also-timeless singles.

The Mary Wallopers

  • Live at St. Luke's; Sunday December 19 & Monday December 20, 7.30pm; sold out

Having been glorious company over their lockdown livestreams in 2020 and 2021, it's going to be a session to remember at St. Luke's when Dundalk no-gooders The Mary Wallopers come to town in search of sheep to steal and landlords to use as target practice.

The Frank and Walters

  • Cyprus Avenue; Wednesday December 22, 7pm; €22.50

If you're following Downtown recommendations, these lads will (likely) need no explanation - sunny, eternally optimistic jangle-pop in a Cork accent, that's become as much a part of the Leeside musical lexicon as Jimmy Crowley or John Spillane.

The Blindboy Podcast

  • Live at St. Luke's; Wednesday December 29, 8pm

If you're a hen-pecked Declan, or a forever Brenda, you'll be glad to know that Blindboy's taking some time from writing his new book and composing improvised music inspired by videogame NPCs to swing over to St. Luke's, his usual Cork haunt. No word yet on guests, but his Cork excursions thus far have never fallen short of the mark.

Read More

GLOW is in full swing in Cork City every weekend until Christmas... and pantos open too!

More in this section

Stevie G: Seek out brilliant forgotten pioneers of music  Stevie G: Seek out brilliant forgotten pioneers of music 
All Together Now is another great festival to look forward to All Together Now is another great festival to look forward to
Cork-based singer Elaine Malone on her new Mantua album and the inspiration behind it Cork-based singer Elaine Malone on her new Mantua album and the inspiration behind it
downtowncork musiccork concerts
<p>Garth Brooks at Croke Park. He will play five shows in 2022. Picture: Mark Stedman</p>

High five! Extra dates added for Garth Brooks concert series

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest Entertainment

National Entertainment

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more