“It's absolutely amazing... there's going to be a gig, an audience, laughter, claps, joy. I can’t wait”

“Who wants to hear about my Dawsons Creek-riddled teenagehood when we have just been through a whole pandemic, but then I think... escapism! We have all just lived through a most extraordinary time. Do we need to reflect? Or can we just for one night escape to a world where social distancing isn’t a word, where most of us have no clue that Nphet was a thing, where masks were for Halloween and The Phantom of the Opera? I haven’t decided yet. But all I know is that we will laugh. And when I walk on stage, I might even cry. ”
While Tadhg Casey is well known as a comedian and performer, he points out In One Ear, Out The Other which is on Saturday, July 31, is more a play than a comedy show.
“I just did a lot of work on my own with the recording stuff online. I want to grow whatever skills I can. I didn’t actually miss doing live shows as I was so busy, but as a fan of the arts, I couldn’t wait to see other performers, can’t wait to see some music, theatre, and comedy.”
Karan continued to praise the overall programming of the series of concerts, saying: “It is absolutely fantastic to see how many strands of Cork’s arts the Everyman have programmed together. I commend their foresight in doing that. It’ll all be great and in such an iconic space … I hope it doesn’t rain, but really it doesn’t matter if it rains as it’ll be all outdoors.”
Tickets for The Everyman Outdoors on sale now at www.everymancork.com