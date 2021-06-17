Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 11:32

Look what's on the main stage at Cork Midsummer Festival

Festival runs from June 14 to June 27 - here are some of the highlights
Midsummer’s artist-in-residence Peter Power. Pic Laura Sheehan

Mike McGrath Bryan

The Day-Crossing Farm

Streaming; June 14-27, live performances sold out

Tickets: https://www.corkmidsummer.com/whats-on/the-day-crossing-farm

A multi-sensory art installation exploring issues of human trafficking, modern-day-slavery and drug farming, by visual artist Marie Brett - written in dialogue with human justice, advocacy and support organisations, scholars, gardeners and persons with lived experience of trafficking and forced labour.

'Growhouse' by Marie Brett. Picture: Jed Niezgoda
'Growhouse' by Marie Brett. Picture: Jed Niezgoda
Mountain Goat Mountain.
Mountain Goat Mountain.

Mountain Goat Mountain

Streaming; June 14-27

Tickets: https://www.corkmidsummer.com/whats-on/mountain-goat-mountain

An interactive, online audio-adventure for families, experienced entirely from your own home. Step into an imaginary world and create your very own theatre experience in this interactive journey, while families will be guided with immersive audio through a series of playful activities. Explore dark tunnels, molten lava pits, and underwater caves in your imagination!

Content

Online; June 14-27

Check festival website and socials for ongoing instalments

Through a series of visual diaries, audio works, conversations, playlists, walks, links, books, zooms and voice notes, Midsummer’s artist-in-residence Peter Power will spend time with fellow makers reflecting on value and meaning in the digital urgency of our age.

Musician Caoilian Sherlock delivers an Arts Gift to the Niezgoda-Gambardella family – Frankie (3), Valentina, Jed and Quilan the dog. Picture: Clare Keogh
Musician Caoilian Sherlock delivers an Arts Gift to the Niezgoda-Gambardella family – Frankie (3), Valentina, Jed and Quilan the dog. Picture: Clare Keogh

Art Gifts

At your house?; June 18 & 19

Order a gift for a city-based loved one: https://www.corkmidsummer.com/whats-on/art-gifts

What better way to show an artsy loved-one how much they mean to you by having a mystery artist pull up to their gaff and perform outside, at a social distance? 20 artists, giving 300 gifts of intimate performance, from music, theatre and poetry, to opera, dance or even circus!

Marie Mullen.  Photo Patrick Redmond
Marie Mullen.  Photo Patrick Redmond

The Saviour

Live-streaming; June 19 (3pm, 8pm) and 20 (8pm), on-demand til June 27

Tickets: https://www.corkmidsummer.com/whats-on/the-saviour

The Saviour is a new play by Deirdre Kinahan that charts the extraordinary shift in social, political and religious life in Ireland over the past thirty years. Louise Lowe directs Marie Mullen and Brian Gleeson in three performances which will be broadcast live, using the beautiful The Everyman auditorium as a backdrop.

To the Lighthouse

Live streaming June 25; on demand ‘til June 27

Tickets: https://www.corkmidsummer.com/whats-on/to-the-lighthouse

Hatch Theatre Company and The Everyman work together with Pavilion Theatre and Cork Midsummer to present the world premiere of a major new adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s classic play by Marina Carr, directed for the stage by Annabelle Comyn, and filmed for live streaming.

Doireann Ní Ghríofa.  Picture Clare Keogh
Doireann Ní Ghríofa.  Picture Clare Keogh

A Ghost in the Throat

Live-streaming June 27, 8pm

Tickets: https://www.corkmidsummer.com/whats-on/a-ghost-in-the-throat

Drawing on the award-winning prose-poetry book A Ghost in the Throat, author Doireann Ní Ghríofa presents a live reading with accompanying visuals by filmmaker Tadhg O'Sullivan and a soundscape by composer Linda Buckley. The reading will be broadcast from The Everyman stage.

