Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 12:14

Kim Kardashian shares birthday message for Kanye West amid divorce

Reality TV star posts 'Love U for life' message as West turns 44.
Kim Kardashian shares birthday message for Kanye West amid divorce

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, citing irreconcilable differences. 

Kim Kardashian West wished estranged husband Kanye West a happy birthday amid their divorce.

The reality TV star, 40, said she will love West "for life" as he turned 44.

Kardashian West filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences. Their marriage had been dogged by months of rumours over West's erratic behaviour and doomed presidential bid.

On Tuesday, Kardashian West posted a picture of the former couple with three of their four children and wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Love U for Life!"

She also shared a throwback picture of a young West from 1987, as well as snaps from their time together.

Other members of the Kardashian family paid tribute to billionaire fashion designer and rapper West.

Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of herself, on-off partner Tristan Thompson and the Wests in happier times posing in clear blue water during a tropical getaway.

She captioned the post: "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Family matriarch Kris Jenner shared a message on her Instagram Story. Alongside a picture of her and West, she wrote: "Happy birthday."

Kardashian West and West tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in Florence, Italy, in May 2014. Court records show they are both requesting joint custody of their children North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm.

The breakdown of the marriage has featured in the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Read More

Noel Gallagher says Oasis's break-up helped cement the band's legacy

More in this section

Royalty - Diana Princess of Wales - Brompton Hospital New Diana documentary to mark her 60th birthday  
Death In Paradise New cast member announced for 11th series of BBC drama Death in Paradise
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Lorde teases new music with cheeky post
showbiz
A Star is Born UK Premiere - London

Noel Gallagher says Oasis's break-up helped cement the band's legacy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest Entertainment