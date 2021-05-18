Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 11:30

Emma Watson returns to social media and dismisses rumours over career

Harry Potter star dismisses career and engagement speculation  — "If I have news, I promise I'll share it with you."
Emma Watson: Her manager has dismissed claims that she has stepped back from acting.  

Emma Watson has returned to social media to address rumours about her career and personal life.

The Harry Potter star, 31, tweeted for the first time since August to apparently dismiss reports she was engaged to partner Leo Robinton.

There had also been claims that Watson had stepped back from acting, though her representative dismissed that speculation in February.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Watson moved to reassure her followers.

She added: "If I have news - I promise I'll share it with you." 

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, added: "I am sending so much love to you, hoping you're ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx."

The Little Women star is said to have been dating businessman Robinton since 2019.

In an interview with Vogue published in November of that year, Watson said she was "self-partnered," not single.

Earlier this year a newspaper reported Watson had gone "dormant". However, Jason Weinberg, her manager, dismissed the claims. He said: "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

