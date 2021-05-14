Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 13:32

Madame Tussauds unveils Black Panther waxwork with help of fan

Arsenal footballer and Black Panther fan Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unveils the tourist attraction's latest figure — "I'm a huge fan"
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unveiling the new Black Panther wax figure at Madame Tussauds in  London.

Black Panther is the latest superhero to be given the waxwork treatment at Madame Tussauds in London.

The king of Wakanda joined the Marvel Hall of Heroes at the tourist attraction, alongside comic book characters including Captain Marvel and the Hulk.

The Black Panther model features a "vibranium effect"  — named after the fictional metal mined only in the hero's home country of Wakanda — making it glow when fans touch it.

Arsenal footballer and Black Panther fan Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was given a preview of the waxwork.

The Gabonese forward, 31, memorably struck the Wakanda Forever pose after scoring against Liverpool in 2020 in a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who starred in Marvel's 2018 blockbuster Black Panther, died last year aged 43 following a private, four-year battle with colon cancer.

Aubameyang said:

People know that I'm a huge fan of Black Panther and the panther is also a huge part of our national team in Gabon, so I couldn't say no when Madame Tussauds London asked me to help them unveil their newest figure. I love the way they even have the vibranium in the suit light up.

Aubameyang, who visited Madame Tussauds with wife Alysha and sons Pierre and Curtys, added: "It was great to be able to bring my family with me to meet one of my heroes and I hope my fans and their families will be able to make special memories together again soon."

The Black Panther film was a critical and commercial success, earning a best picture nomination at the Oscars and grossing over $1.3 billion at the box office.

A sequel is in the works and Marvel has confirmed Boseman's part will not be recast.

