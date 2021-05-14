Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 11:37

Nicki Minaj announces new songs to celebrate mixtape re-release

Rapper marks 12-year anniversary of 'Beam Me Up Scotty' by releasing it on major streaming services
Nicki Minaj announces new songs to celebrate mixtape re-release

Nicki Minaj is re-releasing Beam Me Up Scotty to mark its 12-year anniversary along with three new songs.  Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Nicki Minaj has announced three new songs to celebrate the re-release of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty.

The superstar rapper, 38, took to Instagram Live just before midnight on Friday in the US to confirm Beam Me Up Scotty would be released on major streaming services.

The Super Bass singer said: "This is the 12-year anniversary of the Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. Because this is the 12-year anniversary, we thought we would do something special.

I have never ever in life put my mixtapes on streaming services. So what we're doing tonight is we are putting Beam Me Up Scotty for the first time ever on streaming services.

"Having said that, because I knew if I just re-released a mixtape without putting out anything new, I knew y'all would cuss me the f*** out. So I did a couple of new joints for the mixtape."

The new songs on the mixtape include 'Seeing Green', which features fellow rappers Drake and Lil Wayne, and 'Fractions'. The third song is a remix of Jamaican singer Skillibeng's dancehall track 'Crocodile Teeth'.

Beam Me Up Scotty can be streamed now on Spotify and Apple Music.

Read More

Jay-Z, Tina Turner, and Foo Fighters get spot in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 

More in this section

Forbes highest-paid hip-hop act 2018 Jay-Z, Tina Turner, and Foo Fighters get spot in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 
TV Ellen DeGeneres TV host Ellen DeGeneres announces her chat show will end after 19 years
George Ezra to read bedtime story Glastonbury adds three more acts to livestream concert billing
Friends reunion gets a release date

Friends reunion gets a release date

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest Entertainment