Glastonbury adds three more acts to livestream concert billing

George Ezra, PJ Harvey, and Jarvis Cocker have been added to the billing for Glastonbury's livestream event this month.

Live At Worthy Farm, available to view on May 22 and 23, will include performances from well-known sites around the farm, including the Stone Circle and Pyramid field, and comes after the festival was cancelled for a second consecutive year.

Singer-songwriter Ezra and Irish disco producer Roisin Murphy, who released her critically acclaimed fifth album Roisin Machine in October last year, will deliver live performances.

They join previously announced acts Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, and DJ Honey Dijon.

Festival organiser Michael Eavis, 85, will lead a spoken-word narration of the five-hour event with the help of Harvey and Cocker, plus Kate Tempest, George The Poet, and Kurupt FM.

Organisers also revealed timings for the show, with Wolf Alice starting proceedings at 7pm, followed by Kiwanuka, Ezra and Haim. Coldplay will perform at 9.05pm before Blur frontman Damon Albarn and Jorja Smith.

A special unannounced guest will take to the stage at 11.05pm before grime star Kano, then DJ Honey Dijon featuring Murphy.

The livestream is taking place on Saturday, May 22, with encore screenings on Sunday May 23.

Worthy Farm will operate as a family-friendly campsite this summer, although live music and sound systems will be banned. Organisers have also applied to stage a concert at the site of the festival in September but have made no further announcement.