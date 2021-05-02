Trailer released for new thriller Vigil 

A new trailer has offered a first glimpse of BBC One thriller Vigil.

The programme has been produced by the makers of hit series Line Of Duty and Bodyguard.

The trailer will air for the first time after the credits for the series finale of Line Of Duty on Sunday.

Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones, Line Of Duty's Martin Compston, Peep Show actor Paterson Joseph and Games Of Thrones' Stephen Dillane, Daniel Portman, and Rose Leslie all feature in the programme.

The six-part series will tell the story of how the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on board a Trident nuclear submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy and security services.

Jones, who is playing DCI Silva, leads an investigation into a conspiracy that "threatens the very heart of Britain's nuclear deterrent", the BBC has previously said.

The trailer shows Jones's character being sent out to Royal Navy submarine HMS Vigil. The trailer ends with her entering the vessel at sea before its door dramatically swings shut.

The show is written by Bafta-nominated writer Tom Edge and produced by World Productions, which is part of ITV Studios. There are also episodes by Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani. It is directed by Bafta winner James Strong, who worked on Broadchurch, as well as Shetland's Isabelle Sieb.