Taika Waititi to be Pirate Blackbeard in comedy series Our Flag Means Death

Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi will star as Blackbeard in pirate comedy series, HBO said.
Waititi, an actor, writer, and director, will appear opposite his fellow New Zealander Rhys Darby.
The series is written by David Jenkins, while Waititi will serve as an executive producer.
is based on the true story of Stede Bonnet, who was a wealthy 18th-century landowner who turned his back on a law-abiding life for a career as a pirate.
Jenkins said: "Our Blackbeard is a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul, and quite possibly insane.
As a director, Waititi, 45, is known for films includingand . The latter won him the Oscar for best adapted screenplay.
He is currently directing, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.