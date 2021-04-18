Arlo Parks and Headie One to perform at this year's Brit Awards ceremony

Singer Arlo Parks and rapper Headie One are to perform at this year's Brit Awards.

They will join previously announced acts Dua Lipa and Griff in performing at the ceremony on May 11.

Parks is up for three Brit Awards, while Headie One has received two nods.

Parks has the joint most nominations for this year's awards along with Lipa, Celeste, rap duo Young T & Bugsey, and DJ and producer Joel Corry.

She said:

To be able to share my work and vision with such a massive audience is a dream. I'm excited to create something that feels immersive and inclusive.

Headie One said it would be his first live performance in 18 months, adding he "couldn't think of a better place to do it".

Comedian Jack Whitehall is returning for a fourth time to host the awards show, which is due to take place at London's O2 Arena.