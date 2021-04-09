Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 08:57

Britney Spears shares vaccination experience  saying 'it was nothing' 

The pop star had the jab in California and shared her thoughts
Britney Spears shares vaccination experience  saying 'it was nothing' 

Britney Spears has had her Covid-19 vaccine.

Britney Spears has had her Covid-19 vaccine and said "I felt nothing".

The pop star, 39, had the jab in California alongside personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, and shared her experience on Instagram.

Spears posted a video with her 29 million followers, featuring Asghari asking her thoughts on the vaccine.

"The people on the internet said it was really, really, bad, it was like a bullet going through your arm," she said. "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."

Spears and Asghari then high-fived while impersonating Sacha Baron Cohen's comic creation Borat.

In her caption, the singer quoted Borat and said "great success ... High-five".

Spears' social media use has been in the headlines recently over claims by fans she is not in charge of her Instagram account.

Her life has been overseen by a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008 after she had a public breakdown.

Late last month the star addressed Framing Britney Spears, the headline-making documentary series about her career, and wrote on Instagram that it reduced her to tears.

She said "I cried for two weeks," adding, "and well ... I still cry sometimes!!!!".

Members of the #FreeBritney movement, who believe she should be released from the conservatorship, alleged the post was written by a third party.

A hearing on the conservatorship is set to take place in Los Angeles on April 27.

In California, a state with a population of 39.5 million people, more than 21 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to official figures.

Governor Gavin Newsom has said everyone over the age of 16 will be eligible for the jab from April 15.

Read More

Life of tragic DJ Avicii to be explored in new biography  

More in this section

Netflix unveils four new stars for second series of Bridgerton   Netflix unveils four new stars for second series of Bridgerton  
ITV Palooza 2019 - London Stacey Solomon shares update on plans for wedding to Joe Swash
All the winners from the Screen Actors Guild Awards   All the winners from the Screen Actors Guild Awards  
showbiz
Capital FM Summertime Ball 2015 - London

Life of tragic DJ Avicii to be explored in new biography  

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest Entertainment