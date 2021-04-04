Kate Winslet says she knows actors who 'fear' coming out  

Kate Winslet has said she knows actors who "fear" coming out and do not reveal their sexuality because they think it may harm their careers.

The actress, 45, told The Sunday Times' Culture magazine she knows "at least four actors" who have not revealed their sexuality publicly.

Winslet said some fear that being gay may stop them from getting cast as straight characters.

"I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know - some well known, some starting out - who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles," she told the magazine.

"A well-known actor has just got an American agent and the agent said, 'I understand you are bisexual. I wouldn't publicise that'.

"I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality."

She said it is "painful" for them because they "fear being found out".