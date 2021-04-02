Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 12:05

The Killers' 'Mr Brightside' sets new singles chart record in the UK

Hit song has spent a total of 260 weeks in the UK's top 100 rankings since its release back in 2004
The Killers are celebrating a new record, with their 2004 hit 'Mr Brightside' spending a total of five years in the UK's top 100.

'Mr Brightside' by The Killers has set a new singles chart record after spending 260 non-consecutive weeks in the top 100.

The song, released in 2004, has spent a total of five years in the Official Charts Company rankings, according to the organisation.

It was streamed an average of 1.2 million times per week in the UK in the last 12 months.

 'Mr Brightside' has had a total of 3.5 million chart sales in the UK.

Despite spending such a long period in the top 100, the highest chart position the song has ever achieved is number 10.

So far in 2021, 'Mr Brightside' has spent 11 of the first 12 weeks of the year in the top 100.

Snow Patrol's 'Chasing Cars' has spent the second-most weeks in the top 100 with 166. 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran is third with 165 weeks. Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' is fourth with 133 and 'Sex On Fire' by Kings Of Leon is fifth with 124 weeks.

