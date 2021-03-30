Seth Rogen: Emma Watson did not storm off the set of  'This is the End'

Seth Rogen said Emma Watson did not "storm off the set" of 2013 comedyand dismissed the idea she was "in some way uncool or unprofessional".
Rogen starred in, co-wrote, and co-directed the film, which also featured James Franco and Jonah Hill playing fictionalised versions of themselves trying to survive the apocalypse.
In an interview withmagazine last week, the Canadian addressed rumours that Harry Potter actress Watson, 30, walked off set after objecting to a scene in the movie involving cannibalism.
He responded to the question by saying there are "no hard feelings" between him and Watson.
In a statement shared on Twitter on Tuesday, Rogen, 38, said he wanted to "correct" the story because "it misrepresents what actually happened".
He said: "Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's shitty that the perception is that she did.
"The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls**t. I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn't, she was put in an uncomfortable position."
The scene in question featured Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum as a prisoner on a leash wearing a revealing leather thong.
Rogen said he discussed it with Watson that night and described it as a "shitty situation", before praising the actress for sharing her objections with him.
Rogen added:
In his interview with, Rogen said Watson was "probably right" about the scene and that it was "probably funnier the way we ended up doing it".
He co-directedalongside Evan Goldberg.