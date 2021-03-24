Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 08:39

Taylor Swift makes large donation to mother-of-five whose husband died of Covid  

Taylor Swift and her mother have donated 50,000 dollars
Taylor Swift makes large donation to mother-of-five whose husband died of Covid  

Taylor Swift and her mother have donated 50,000 dollars to a mother-of-five who lost her husband to Covid-19.

Taylor Swift and her mother have donated 50,000 dollars to a mother-of-five who lost her husband to Covid-19.

Theodis Ray Quarles, 48, of Memphis, Tennessee, died a week before Christmas, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend.

The page had a target of 50,000 dollars to support Vickie Quarles and her five children.

A donation of that amount was made in the name of Swift, 31, and her mother Andrea, 63.

The PA news agency has confirmed it came from the singer. The fundraiser has so far raised more than 60,000 dollars.

This is not the first time Swift, who won album of the year at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, has helped out those struggling during the pandemic.

Early in the health crisis the pop superstar gave 3,000 dollars each to a number of her devotees who had told of their financial problems on social media.

In August, an aspiring mathematician who lives in London thanked Swift for making her "dreams come true" after the singer donated £23,000 towards her university education.

In December she donated an on-brand 13,000 dollars each to two mothers experiencing difficulties due to the pandemic.

Swift, whose lucky number is 13, also shared messages on their respective GoFundMe pages after reading about their plights in a US newspaper.

Read More

Kylie Jenner responds to criticism over GoFundMe appeal 

More in this section

Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event - London The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sets global  streaming record on Disney+
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 World Premiere - London Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in TV series based on boxer's life  
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Kylie Jenner responds to criticism over GoFundMe appeal 
showbiz
Martin Kemp comments

Martin Kemp: I did not open 'one single door' for my son Roman in his career

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest Entertainment