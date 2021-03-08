Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 09:46

Adele is best-selling female album artist of the century in the UK

London-born singer tops rankings followed by P!nk and Madonna
Adele is best-selling female album artist of the century in the UK

Adele takes the top spot as the British Phonographic Institute reveals the best-selling female album artists of the century in the UK. 

Adele is the best-selling female album artist of the century in the UK, according to the British Phonographic Institute (BPI).

The record label's association said her album 21 was also the best-selling album by a female artist. It sold just under six million copies in the UK.

P!nk was second in the overall female artist rankings, followed by Madonna. Rihanna was fourth, followed by Dido in fifth and Amy Winehouse in sixth.

London-born Adele has not released an album since 2015's 25 but she has confirmed she is working on a new record.

Hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2020, she revealed why she was only on hosting duties, with singer-songwriter HER appearing as musical guest.

She said: "My album is not finished and I'm also too scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs — and this is all mine by the way — have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens."

The rankings were revealed by BPI to coincide with the announcement that the theme for this year's National Album Day, which is being held on October 16, is "celebrating women in music".

Read More

‘Good Days’ Sza here for soul and r&b fans

More in this section

The Emmy Awards 2014 - Los Angeles Edie Falco set to play Hillary Clinton in new series of American Crime Story
Imelda May's new album Lifelong fan and aspiring singer, 17, features on new Imelda May album
Clara Amfo honoured by Barbie DJ Clara Amfo made into Barbie doll for International Women's Day
showbiz
Dancing On Ice 2021

Four remaining contestants set to compete in Dancing On Ice semi-final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest Entertainment