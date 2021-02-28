'We all adored him': Corrie stars pay tribute to 'lovely' Johnny Briggs  

Coronation Street actors have shared tributes on social media to "lovely man" Johnny Briggs, who has died aged 85.

Briggs made his Corrie debut as Mike Baldwin in 1976 and remained on the Cobbles until 2006, playing the role of an underwear factory boss.

The official Coronation Street Twitter account posted: "The whole Coronation Street family is deeply saddened by the death of Johnny Briggs.

"In the role of Mike Baldwin, he truly was one of the most iconic characters The Street has ever known. We wish Johnny's family all our condolences."

Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, described Briggs as "a complex character, on and off screen", adding "we all adored him".

He tweeted: "Feel lucky that I got the chance to work with him in the factory. I am, and will always be, a Baldwin's Casual.

"Night night Mr Baldwin, I've left you a bottle of Scotch in the filing cabinet..."

He was one of the street's most memorable characters

Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, said: "I am very sorry to hear the sad news.

"I have many happy memories of working together with Johnny. He was one of the street's most memorable characters."

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, tweeted: "#RestInPeace Johnny Briggs. Really sorry to hear the sad news. I have fond memories of working with Johnny, he was such a lovely man."

Sally Dynevor took to Twitter to say she had "lots of happy memories" with the "wonderful actor".

And Jane Danson wrote: "So sorry to hear johnny Briggs has passed away. We did lots of sc's together.

"I remember he took the battersby's out for lunch on our first week filming - happy memories."

Former Emmerdale and Corrie actor John Bowe recalled "Never forgotten introducing you to Guacamole!" in his own tribute, while writer Phil Ford said he had enjoyed "many a lunchtime chat" and "lots of smiles" with Briggs.

And it was not just soap stars and acquaintances who shared their tributes.

Conservative MP for Bournemouth West Conor Burns tweeted: "Sad to hear Johnny Briggs has died.

"A great actor who brought pleasure to millions through his character Mike Baldwin.

"Will always be remembered for some of @itvcorrie most dramatic, funny and moving scenes. The passing of an era on the cobbles. RIP."

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs," a family statement said.

"He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85."