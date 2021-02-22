Jade Holland Cooper describes baby daughter Saphaia as 'a dream'

Jade Holland Cooper has described her baby daughter Saphaia as "a dream".

The owner of fashion and lifestyle brand Holland Cooper, 34, and husband Julian Dunkerton, 55, the founder of clothing brand Superdry, welcomed their first child together in November.

Holland Cooper told Hello! magazine: "It was perfect timing. If it hadn't been for Covid, there'd have been so many people here every five minutes coming to see her.

As a new mum, it's important to have time as a family to bed in. Having that solely with her has been magical. She's a dream. She's the smiliest, most content little person. An absolute joy.

Dunkerton said he has loved seeing his wife become a first-time mother, saying: "I've been working from home, which gives me an opportunity in between Zoom calls and meetings to see Jade and Saphaia, which is wonderful. I feel incredibly fortunate. I have absolutely loved watching her become a mother. She was really worried pre-birth — however, she has taken to it so well. She is the best and most loving mother any child could ask for."

Holland Cooper added she has also enjoyed seeing her husband with their baby, saying: "He's a natural with babies, and to have somebody as equally besotted as you is wonderful. It's one more thing that we can share and love together. She's in a very privileged environment so our task is to make sure she's grounded.

"Hopefully she will aspire to do something herself, she will want to achieve, and will understand the value of being driven to do something every day. But the most important thing is to have a proper childhood. I spent all my time outside, on the farm, with ponies and chickens, making dens. That's what I want for her - not to obsess about material things, but to find enjoyment from simple, outdoor things."

The full interview is in Hello! out now.