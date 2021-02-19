Orchestral manoeuvres online with violinist Brendan Garde, Cork School of Music Emerging Artist Of The Year

Indeed Brendan has had plenty experiences of such performances as still only in his late twenties he has already enjoyed an impressive career that includes playing with numerous orchestras, including the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, performances at Irish and international festivals and winning the Weil Prize during his time studying at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) in Manchester as well as the Cork School of Music Emerging Artist of the Year in 2020.
Picking which music he will play hasn’t been compromised however. “There’s no difference in what I’m trying to get across, I always have the audience in mind when choosing a programme and try to show a variety of styles and different characters, music and things like that.
The programme includes a nod to Brendan’s own Cork School Of Music experience. “The two sonatas we have selected — Brahms’ sonata for Violin and Piano No.1 in G Major, op.78 and Mozart’s sonata for Violin and Piano in B-flat Major, KV 454 — I studied for the first time during my Masters with my teacher, Gregory Ellis, so it’s been nice to do those again. I suppose my main intention is to get the character of music across as best as I can to any listeners. Mozart and Brahms would have very different characters, there’s a lot of emotional depth in both of the pieces, Mozart in general would be a little bit lighter and not as poised than Brahms.”
- The concert, recorded at Curtis Auditorium, will be available from 6pm on Saturday, February 20, and will remain online for a month on www.corkorchestralsociety.ie.
- brendangarde.com for further recordings or teaching information.