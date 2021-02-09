Actor Olivia Colman among stars supporting Red Nose Day campaign

Olivia Colman, Jimmy Carr, Emma Bunton and Keira Knightley are among the famous faces who have helped launch a range of Red Nose Day clothing.
The clothes, being sold by TK Maxx, will raise money for charity Comic Relief.
In addition to actors Colman and Knightley, comedian Carr and singer Bunton, television presenter Davina McCall, former boxer Nicola Adams, actor James McAvoy and actress Carey Mulligan have also taken part.
The stars were pictured wearing items including T-shirts and aprons which feature images from films including, , and .
Comic Relief chief executive Ruth Davison said:
"The money raised will make a real difference to people's lives in the UK and around the world. I'm proud that the T-shirts are also Fairtrade certified with cotton grown by farmers in western Uganda, helping to create opportunities for local families and communities."
- Red Nose Day will take place on March 19.