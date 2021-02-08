Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 11:26

Emotional Miley Cyrus fights back tears during pre-Super Bowl performance 

It was her last song, Wrecking Ball, which almost brought Cyrus to tears
Miley Cyrus, who performed during Super Bowl.

An emotional Miley Cyrus fought back tears during her star-studded pre-Super Bowl performance.

The pop singer invited 1980s rockers Billy Idol and Joan Jett to the stage for her TikTok Tailgate set in Tampa, Florida, playing for vaccinated health care workers.

Cyrus performed White Wedding alongside Idol and I Hate Myself For Loving You with Jett, as well as some of her own biggest hits.

The set list included Party In The USA, We Can't Stop, Edge Of Midnight and Wrecking Ball.

It was the last song which almost brought Cyrus to tears. Fans have speculated the 2013 ballad was written about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

After the performance, Cyrus, 28, told the audience: "Singing that song, Wrecking Ball, about feeling completely broken and shattered, I know that one of the main reasons I've missed live music so much is seeing all of you out here relating to me, relating to my lyrics.

"Everyone's suffering is different, even everyone's threshold of pain. I like to think I've got a pretty high tolerance. I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armour and I also wear my heart on my sleeve, but it gets broken a lot."

Cyrus finished the set by performing The Climb, a song which featured on 2009's Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Afterwards, she and Idol posed on a motorcycle for a video posted to Instagram.

