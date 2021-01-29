Sir Tom Jones feels 'bulletproof' after second Covid-19 jab

Sir Tom Jones has said he feels "bulletproof" after receiving both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The singer, 80, first revealed he'd had a jab on Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny broadcast on New Year's Eve.

Now the Sex Bomb singer has said, having had his second dose, that it is a "great feeling".

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, he said: "I've had the two and I'm now bulletproof! It's a great feeling.

"I thought, 'I'll be able to go out and do some live shows now', but then I thought, 'you've got to have an audience for that!' If they haven't had the jab, what's the point?"

Due to lockdown and coronavirus restrictions, live performances with audiences across the country have been halted.

The veteran performer and The Voice coach also revealed he sings at any given opportunity.

Asked if he still enjoys performing, he said: "I love it. I sing around the house; I sing even when I don't get paid for it! I love to sing, I really do, and any chance I have to get up and sing I will."

Sir Tom performs his single No Hole In My Head, a cover of the Malvina Reynolds track, during Friday night's show on BBC One.

Other guests on this week's instalment of Norton's show include Jurassic Park star Sam Neill, Billie Piper, James Nesbitt and comedian Andi Osho.

Kiwi star Neill spoke about the upcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion, which also features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and is set for release in 2022.

He told Norton: "It's been put back for a year, so it's supposed to be out next May. We shot it all at Pinewood and it's going to be huge so hopefully there will be some cinemas open soon so people can see it!".

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 22.45pm.