Peaky Blinders to end after upcoming sixth series 

Peaky Blinders will end after its upcoming sixth series, it has been confirmed.

But creator and writer Steven Knight said the story would continue in "another form".

He announced the news in a statement confirming the hit crime drama, which is set in interwar Birmingham, had resumed production following delays due to coronavirus.

It said: "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

The sixth series, written by Knight, will conclude the saga of Cork actor Cillian Murphy's troubled Tommy Shelby and his family's rise to power against the backdrop of industrial Birmingham.

Series five, which introduced Sam Claflin as the leader of the British Union of Fascists Oswald Mosley, ended with a cliffhanger and the Shelby family betrayed by their allies.

It starred Helen McCrory as Polly Gray and Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, as well as Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray.

Production on the BBC One series has now resumed with coronavirus protocols and within Government guidelines.

Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on

Announcing the news, the official Instagram account for the show shared a photo of Murphy on set wearing a patterned face mask.

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said: "Along with our wonderful, supportive partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority.

"Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on."

Executive producer for the BBC Tommy Bulfin said: "We are very excited that filming for Peaky Blinders has begun and so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen.

"Steve's scripts for series six are truly remarkable and provide a fitting send-off which we are sure will delight fans."

Anthony Byrne returns as director having directed series five and Nick Goding will produce.

Lucy Bedford is executive producer for production company Tiger Aspect.