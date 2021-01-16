Dr Dre 'looking good' after leaving hospital, Ice T says

Dr Dre is home from hospital and "looking good," Ice T said.

Dr Dre, the 55-year-old rapper, producer and record label executive, was taken ill earlier this month with a possible brain aneurysm.

He had shared a message with fans shortly after the news broke, saying he was "doing great" and receiving "excellent" care.

Dr Dre's friend, fellow hip-hop star Ice T, has now revealed he is on the mend at home.

He tweeted: "Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good."

Dr Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, was a key figure in the early 1990s West Coast hip-hop scene, rising to fame in the late 1980s as part of seminal gangsta rap group NWA.

His debut solo album, 1992's The Chronic, was a huge success and he has since become one of the most renowned producers in hip-hop.

Dr Dre played a major part in the careers of Eminem and 50 Cent.

He launched the Beats headphone range, which later made him one of the wealthiest figures in the music industry.

Beats was purchased by Apple in 2014 in a deal worth three billion dollars (£1.94 billion).

Dr Dre is currently locked in divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Nicole.