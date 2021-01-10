Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 14:48

Emotional Kim Kardashian West wraps filming on family's reality TV show

The 20th season, due to air this year, will be the last of Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian has announced that filming has ended on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. 

An emotional Kim Kardashian West wrapped filming on the family's reality TV show, preparing to bring an end to a pop culture phenomenon after 14 years and 20 seasons.

As rumours continue to swirl around her marriage to Kanye West, Kardashian West revealed Friday was the final day of shooting Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She shared a clip of a sound technician on the show setting up the microphones for the last time.

"Don't cry, don't cry," the 40-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur said.

Kardashian West gave fans a glimpse into how the family was celebrating the end of an era, revealing a group meal with cartoon versions of each star marking their place at the table.

She showed animated depictions of "momager" Kris Jenner and her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, as well as other members of the extended family.

In a separate video, Kardashian West shared a drink with crew members in the back yard of her sprawling mansion in Calabasas, Southern California.

Mother-of-four Kardashian West announced Keeping Up With The Kardashians was coming to an end last September.

It premiered in 2007 and made worldwide stars out of the family. The 20th season, due to air this year, will be its last.

Speaking at the time, Kardashian West said: 

Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.

The family has since signed a deal with streaming service Hulu.

