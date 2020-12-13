Coughlan’s is back — live and online

“The uncertainty of it all was the hardest. Both aspects of what we do (the live music venue and the bar trade) will be the last to return, so of course that’s a massive worry. I do think when things return to some sort of normality that we’ll be busier than ever, hopefully. People have really, really missed socialising and live music. It’s been very tough on our staff and customers too.
Moving to the live music area, Edel talked through the upcoming schedule. “One of our very favourite acts and a regular performer at Coughlan’s, Lisa Hannigan, plays two concerts (Lisa played Coughlan’s on Thursday). Friday sees the extremely talented Bell X1 frontman Paul Noonan make his Coughlan’s debut, and on Sunday (December 13) we have the absolutely amazing SON [many will remember her striking duet with Mick Flannery recorded in Crawford Gallery for the OtherVoices Courage live stream series]. The bould but lovely Mary Coughlan returns on Wednesday, December 16, and last but not least, it wouldn’t be Christmas without a Mick Flannery show with us, so he will play on December 22.”
“We are very conscious of the obligation on us to keep everyone safe, so as per government guidelines, these shows will take place in our outdoor space. There will be 15 people at each show, all social distanced, fully seated, and totally safe so we’re confident in the environment we have created, and we’ve spent a lot of time getting the space looking really nice for everyone to enjoy the shows!”
