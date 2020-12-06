Listen! Emperor of Ice Cream launch fourth single

More good news for Emperor of Ice Cream fans this weekend as the Cork indie outfit have released a new video in conjunction with the fourth single from their album.

‘It’s Alright to Show Yourself’ is the fourth single since Emperor of Ice Cream announced their return from a twenty-five-year hiatus in May with their previous singles all topping digital charts in Ireland.

Their long-awaited debut album 'No Sound Ever Dies' on Fifa Records recently entered the official Irish album charts while also hitting the No.1 spot in the indie charts, making it a fourth No 1 since their comeback.

‘No Sound Ever Dies’ while achieving chart success at home, has been very well received internationally with the band highlighting that tracks from the album have gained radio airplay in 33 countries.

Now based in Cork, Waterford, New York and Amsterdam, respectively Eddie Butt, John ‘Haggis’ Hegarty, Graham Finn and Colum Young, resolved to both delve into early releases from Emperor of Ice Cream and return to studio to put the finishing touches on an album that was shelved 25 years ago, when they prematurely parted company with their then label, Sony Records.

They discovered a treasure trove of recordings and unfinished ideas, so watch out for more to come.

