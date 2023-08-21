Why a solo trip to cinema is such a treat

A RECENT opinion article in the UK caused quite a stir online, particularly on Twitter, or ‘X’, or whatever it is called these days.

The headline mentioned people going to the cinema alone, and prompted a debate about whether this was a good thing which added to the viewing experience, or a bit sad.

After reading the full, well-researched article, it was clear to me that the writer was more irritated by the tendency of ‘Millennials’ (born 1981-1994) and ‘Gen Zs’ (born 1995-2012) to make everything they do a mini-movie on Instagram, TikTok or whatever social media app they are using, rather than people going to the cinema on their own.

The writer was not necessarily criticising people going to the cinema alone, but that’s what people on the internet picked up on.

In fact, the outrage mainly stemmed from the Tweet that promoted the piece, using a ‘clickbaity’ tag line that wasn’t in the actual piece at all.

Anyways, whether you agree with that journalist or not, I think that everybody should try going to the cinema on their own a bit more often.

No matter what people may think, it can be one of the most liberating experiences of your adult life.

What can seem like the incredibly daunting task of doing something that is not considered to be the social norm, could be the gateway to you enjoying trips to the cinema again, and potentially other solo activities.

If you have been thinking about taking the solo cinema plunge recently, but are having second thoughts, let me put your mind at ease.

As someone who worked in one of Cork city’s cinemas for a number of years, as both a regular worker and a supervisor, nobody who works there cares that you are coming in on your own.

We were always happy with the custom, and were thinking about when we were finishing that night or if the chipper would still be open when we were clocking out, rather than what our customers were watching!

Also, going along means your choices are now not limited to your friends or partner that are with you.

Just the other day, a friend and I planned to see The Meg 2, starring Jason Statham and some CGI shark. Something came up so my friend couldn’t make it.

Instead of heading home and ending my evening early, I went to see a different movie on my own, a comedy, and laughed out loud with all the happy couples and groups of friends in the same theatre.

That’s right - you can literally see whatever you want.

Think about it. Have you ever woken up on the Tuesday after a bank holiday slightly rattled, longing for a dark, air-conditioned room and a litre of Coke Zero with some popcorn and snacks?

Then go see the rom-com that will make you cry out the last tears of the weekend!

And remember, nobody is judging you or cares that you are on your own. They might judge you for the brewery smell coming off you from town on the Bank Holiday, but that’s about it!

Another advantage of going to the cinema alone - you can sit wherever you want!

Obviously, I would recommend still sitting somewhere in the middle of the screen about halfway up the rows of seats (trust me, I worked in a cinema, that’s the best spot), but if you want to nestle into the shadows near the back, just pick that seat for yourself.

Or if you want to be near the wall for a bit of extra support in emotional movies, pick that seat. The world (or at least the rows of seats) is your oyster.

Another plus - you can go t the cinema at whatever time you want. Next time you’re in town and you’re finished your shopping a bit early, or if you need to kill some time before meeting the crew for a night on the tiles, why not go see an afternoon showing of a new movie?

When working the night shift as a doorman in New York a few years ago, I went to a matinee showing of Black 47, the movie about the Irish Famine, at 11am in Midtown Manhattan after no sleep. I had nightmares for weeks but it was my own decision and that’s all that matters!

If your solo trips to the cinema prove successful, you may find that you’ll start doing more things on your own, like going to gigs, plays and maybe even concerts yourself.

Like the UK article alluded to, there’s plenty of accounts on TikTok that document people’s solo (ad)ventures in public. You could easily find some inspiration online, or you could just as easily disregard this article.

Going to the cinema with friends and family is brilliant craic, and speaking to someone directly after the movie about what just happened is a lovely pastime.

All I will say is to give a solo trip a try, and you may never look back.