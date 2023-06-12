Radiation therapists shortage is a real worry

RADIATION therapists play a central role in the delivery of essential life saving therapy to many cancer patients.

The National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) projections are that radiation therapy will be necessary in 60% of all cancer cases, making it an essential component of most cancer treatment.

However, with an ageing population, cancer cases are rising in Ireland, with a projected increase of 50% in the disease over the next 10 years. The training, recruitment and retention of these highly specialised professionals is essential for a functioning healthcare system.

Staff shortages

At present, we are experiencing a shortage of approximately 30% of radiation therapists across the country. We need to adopt a multifaceted approach to address recruitment and retention within this sector.

Training/Education places

Currently, there are only 42 places available to study radiation therapy in Ireland, 30 of these are at Trinity College Dublin, while there are just 12 available at UCC.

So, at a minimum, the number of places available to study this subject would need to be increased by 50% to just keep up with the estimated demand for radiotherapy services in the coming years.

One solution to increasing the numbers coming into the profession would be to allow some clinical hours to be done virtually or on campus as opposed to in radiation therapy departments.

I am of the opinion that we should actively engage with the third level institutions to bring this about.

In addition to increasing the number of places, we must also look closely at the root causes of reasons why therapists are leaving the profession and seek to address these issues without further delay. As noted above, SIPTU conducted a survey of radiation therapists across the public and private sectors. The Survey finds that “pay, conditions, and lack of recognition” are key reasons for increasing dissatisfaction with their roles.

Pay and lack of career advancement

According to the survey, 88% of the respondents are unhappy with their pay. The specialist salary grade for radiation therapists has five points, which can be reached early on in a professional career. This means, in practice, that a therapist can reach the top of their pay scale and then remain on the same salary for 20 years, without any further increase in pay.

Furthermore, after reaching the top of the pay scale, there is no opportunity for career advancement unless a therapist decides to move into management, which attracts a higher rate of pay.

It is important to note this is solely a planning role.

Many therapists want to maintain their clinical roles, which they enjoy, without having to undertake a management role just to obtain an increase in salary. Therapists want to see their salaries brought into line with the radiation therapist management position.

Advanced practice roles

The majority of therapists (97%) surveyed are in favour of advanced practice roles which provide a defined career pathway that allows the practitioner to develop and improve patient services, facilitates patient centred care and has been shown to increase patient and job satisfaction.

Lack of parity with other professions

Another area of frustration highlighted in the survey is that their salaries are out of step with other allied professionals, such as physiotherapists and dieticians. Overtime rates also differ between the different professions. This is something which needs to be reviewed as soon as possible.

Work life balance

The majority of radiation therapists in Ireland are female. However, respondents in the survey pointed out there is not enough flexibility available for working mothers and that also there are no opportunities for remote working. In light of the age profile of the profession, a more flexible approach is required in this regard, in an effort to ensure staff retention. Some staff reported that they were able to work a condensed working week prior to Covid but that this was no longer available due to staff shortages. This is something that should be seriously considered as a means of increasing staff retention and I would urge senior management to work to accommodate such requests.

Conclusions

Radiation therapists work at the coalface of cancer care and are the chief point of contact for patients undergoing radiotherapy treatment. They are the only professionals who undergo a rigorous four-year degree programme dedicated to oncology and who can deliver radiation therapy. Their role must be respected and acknowledged.

These dedicated professionals perform work that is both physically and emotionally challenging.

Many are emigrating. We need to take on board the findings of the SIPTU survey, and take the necessary steps to ensure that the needs and concerns of radiation therapists are given the attention and consideration they deserve.