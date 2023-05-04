President wept as we marked Cork ambush on visit to Áras

IT’S a long, long way from Clonbanin Cross to Aras an Uachtarain, but one could say that’s the journey we made on Thursday of last week.

It was a trip filled with nostalgia and emotion as relatives and friends of those who fought an important encounter during the War of Independence were remembered.

During this Decade of Centenaries, there have been numerous events, gatherings and commemorations recalling the decade from 1913 to 1923. That ten-year period changed the course of Irish history forever. It encompassed the growing yearning for Irish freedom, the Easter Rising, the establishment of Dail Eireann, the War of Independence, the Anglo-Irish Treaty, and the Civil War.

As this decade of recalling the birth of a nation comes to a close, I think we can be proud of the dignified manner in which different events were recalled and remembered. Relatively free of rancour and bitterness - such prevalent features of the Civil War - the Irish nation has looked back whilst keeping an eye on the future.

History has made us, but we must never be overwhelmed by that self-same history.

It was on Saturday, March 5, 1921, that the Clonbanin Ambush took place. IRA Volunteers under Cork’s Sean Moylan and Kerry’s Tom McEllistrim ambushed a force of British Army soldiers under Brigadier general William Cumming.

The Volunteers were drawn from Companies in Cork and Kerry. In a bloody fight, Cumming was shot dead as were several other of his men. The actual number of British casualties has long been disputed, but it was regarded as a major victory in IRA terms, with the Volunteers incurring no losses.

Down the decades, the Clonbanin Ambush was recalled with pride and those who took part were duly recognised for playing a vital role in the struggle for independence. A monument was erected close to the ambush site.

With the Centenary approaching, a local committee was established to mark the occasion. Covid upset the plans of many local groups, but the Clonbanin Ambush Centenary Committee worked away over the last number of years.

A book was produced for the actual centenary in 1921 to give a detailed account of the Ambush. Subtitled A Cork And Kerry Victory, this magnificent publication was sold out in jig time - a reflection of the interest and indeed pride so many people took in the deeds of their forefathers.

Such was the interest in recording as much as possible of the history and lore concerning the Ambush and other associated events, that the idea of making a documentary-type film was conceived.

So, for the last three years a small group under the Chairmanship of Cornelius Vaughan have worked tirelessly to bring a dream to reality.

It’s a fair auld step also from Clonbanin to Bartlemy and my involvement came about because of a house, a home and a family in Badger’s Hill, Glenville.

Back when ‘The Troubles’ started in 1919, Kate Hickey, mother of six, was a young widow at her home in Badger’s Hill. Despite the obvious danger to herself and young family she made her home available as both a ‘safe house’ and as headquarters for the Fermoy IRA Battalion.

All the major players in the fight for Irish freedom met in the Hickey home - Collins, de Valera, O’Malley, Lynch, and many more. IRA training camps were regularly held at Badger’s Hill and captured British guns were ‘dumped’ here.

Many of the Volunteers who took part in the Clonbanin Ambush knew Badger’s Hill well, from ‘lying low’ to participating in drilling and shooting practise.

Charlie Drake could well be described as the producer/director/scriptwriter and main man in the production of the documentary. He was in contact with Kate Hickey’s grandson Denis, who lives in the ancestral home. Denis contacted me to help out with some research and so began my association with a great group of men and women who pursued this project to the end.

It was great that many involved in the production had first hand knowledge of many of the Clonbanin Volunteers - several of whom lived in the 1980s. They shared stories and memories of fathers, grandfathers and uncles and female relatives who were in Cumann ns mBan.

All this direct handing down of facts and actual accounts of what happened on that day in March, 1921, meant that Clonbanin’s Journey Through The War Of Independence 1920-1921 has become a much sought after production. The double-DVD set was launched at a packed Dromtarriffe Hall last year, and production has already gone into its ‘second edition’.

Good news travels quickly and early this year came the invitation to attend an Official Reception at Aras an Uachtarain. I was delighted when I heard of the offer from ‘the Park’ and presumed just a representative, select few would be asked to travel to Dublin, but I was wrong! Forty of us left Mallow last Thursday morning on a historic trip. Getting on the bus, Cornelius Vaughan said to me: “This is one of the greatest days of my life” - how right he was.

I’d been to the Aras with an IFA group in 2005 when Mary McAleese was President and it was a great occasion. That visit was slightly different as I was part of an organisation representing farmers in general. Last Thursday, I felt I was travelling to meet the President of Ireland because he has a keen interest in all aspects of history.

On a beautiful April afternoon, we arrived at the former Viceregal Lodge at 3pm and were entertained and enthralled for three hours. Of course there was protocol to observe but Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina were the perfect hosts. We felt so much at ease - just like visitors on the occasion of calling to see old friends!

In our group was Donal O Cainte from Liscarroll - a first cousin of the President - so truly we were not strangers in the Aras - more like friends meeting after a long absence.

The President was presented with a copy of the documentary as well as a special framed picture of the Ambush Memorial and Sabina Higgins was presented with flowers. Retired Irish Army Sergeant Michael Kelly also gave President Higgins a copy of his autobiography.

The President spoke of the role the Volunteers of Clonbanin played in the march to Irish freedom. He recalled the day of torrential rain last year when he was in Clonmult in East Cork to unveil the refurbished monument to those killed threre. He spoke of the biblical deluges of rain and how no-one batted an eyelid that day - “We got wet, but what mattered was we thought of those whose blood ran red on the ground”.

In an emotionally charged address, the President broke down and sobbed sadly as he recalled his own family’s experience during the awful Civil War.

“One of my uncles was in an officer in the Free State Army and another uncle who took the Anti Treaty side was interned in the Curragh - truly. brother against brother.”

We were treated in the same manner as visiting foreign statesmen or dignitaries - oh, what an honour to have bestowed on a small local group from the Cork/Kerry border.

After partaking of beautiful refreshments we had a special musical treat. Mike Sheehan and Sheila Fitzgerald are the Old Road Studio proprietors and also fantastic entertainers. On the Clonbanin DVD, Sheila sings O Connell And Clancy, the sad story of two Volunteers shot dead at Derrygallon. On Thursday in the Aras you’d hear a pin drop at her rendition of that song.

Then they sang the haunting Isle of Innisfree before Mike gave us a stirring Danny Boy. We bade farewell to Michael D and Sabina Higgins before we got a tour of the State Rooms of the Aras. Later we saw the gardens with so many trees planted down the years by famous visitors.

As we left the Aras and headed for Cork, we were overwhelmed after a memorable day. It all happened for us because of the bravery and daring of those who fought at Clonbanin on that Saturday in March, 1921.