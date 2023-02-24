All you need to know about jury service

Are involved in any way with the administration of justice.
Have, or had, a mental illness or mental disability and because of this are staying in a hospital or similar institution, or regularly attend treatment with a medical practitioner.
Are unable to read or have a long-term impairment that means it is not practical for you to serve on a jury.
Have been convicted of a serious offence in Ireland.
Have ever been sentenced to five years or more in prison.
Have been sentenced to three months or more in prison in the last ten years.
Are living in Ireland but are not an Irish citizen.
Are aged 65 or over.
Are a member of either House of the Oireachtas, the Council of State, the Comptroller and Auditor General, a Clerk of Dáil Éireann or Seanad Éireann, in Holy Orders, a minister of any religious denomination or community, a member of a monastery or convent, an aircraft pilot, a full-time student or a ship’s master.
Provide an important community service, such as a practising doctor, nurse, midwife, dentist, vet or chemist.
Have served on a jury in the last three years, or have been excused by a judge for a certain amount of time after a previous period of jury service.
Member of staff of either House of the Oireachtas.
Head of a government department.
Civil servant.
Chief executive officer or employee of a local authority.
Health Service Executive (HSE) employee.
Harbour authority employee.
School teacher.
University lecturer.
Failing to attend for jury service without a reasonable excuse.
Being unavailable when called to serve as a juror.
Being unfit for service by reason of drink or drugs.
Making (or causing to be made) any false representations.
Serving on a jury knowing you are ineligible or disqualified.
Giving false or misleading answers to the judge about your qualification for jury service.
Making (or causing to be made) any false representations about a person summoned as a juror so they don’t have to do jury service.
South Munster Citizens Information Service, see www.citizensinformationboard.ie