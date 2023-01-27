CAO deadline looms... here's some advice for applicants

- Do you meet subject entry requirements?
- Have you participated in work experience or at least spoke to someone who works in the area?
- What were the past graduates career progression
- Is there further study needed?
- Is it recognised by governing bodies or closely connected to industry?
- Does it include Erasmus study or work placement?
Michelle Flynn is a Guidance Counsellor and Career Advisor specialising in career guidance for students and their parents and career change at www.careerhub.ie or follow @careerhub.ie on Instagram or Facebook