What you need to know about State Pension

Is everyone over 66 automatically entitled to a State Pension?

There is no automatic entitlement to a State Pension. You have to apply and be assessed to check your eligibility. There are two types of State Pension which you can apply for at age 66 - the State Pension (Contributory) and State Pension (Non Contributory).

To qualify for a State Pension Contributory you must have a certain amount of PRSI paid while for the State Pension Non-Contributory, you must pass a means test and be habitually resident in Ireland.

How does someone approaching pension age know which to apply for?

If you have been in employment or self-employment and have a minimum of 10 years reckonable PRSI paid, you may have entitlement to a minimum State Pension, while if you have either no PRSI paid here in Ireland or you have less than 10 years paid, you may be eligible to apply for the State Pension Non Contributory.

If you contact your local Citizens Information Centre we can go through your situation in detail and let you know what your options are.

How can one establish how much PRSI they had paid and what amount of pension they will receive?

You can request a copy of your social insurance record from the Department of Social Protection. The quickest and easiest way to request a statement is through MyWelfare.ie. When you receive it, you can contact your local Citizens Information Centre and they will go through it with you and make you aware of the likely level of pension your contributions entitle you to and how it is calculated.

Can the person’s spouse claim for them, if they do not have enough contributions in their own right?

Yes, the spouse can claim an Increase for their Qualified Adult (IQA). However, that IQA is means tested.

Does time worked abroad count towards your pension in Ireland?

If you have worked in Ireland and also in one or more EU states, your reckonable social insurance contributions from each EU state will be added to your Irish PRSI contributions to help you to qualify for a social welfare payment, such as a State pension.

However, it will be a pro-rata pension i.e. it will be proportionate to the amount of reckonable contributions you have in Ireland.

What about people who worked in the UK - has it changed since Brexit?

Irish and UK citizens living in Ireland can still benefit from social insurance contributions made when working in the UK in the same pro-rata way under the current agreement.

How does one qualify for the State Pension Non-Contributory?

The State Pension Non Contributory is means tested so when applying you will need to give details of all your household income as well as details of savings and capital. You must live in Ireland and meet the habitual residence condition.

What does the means test take into

account?

The main items included in the means test are cash income that you or your spouse or partner may have. It also takes into account the value of savings, investments, shares or any property you have, but not your own home.

The first €20,000 of your capital is not taken into account. If you are one half of a couple (married couple, civil partners or a cohabiting couple) then your means are taken to be half of the total means of yourself and your spouse, civil partner or cohabitant. The first €30 per week of means does not affect the rate of your pension. After that first €30, your pension is reduced by €2.50 for every €2.50 of means.

You can also earn up to €200 per week from employment, (not self-employment), and it will not affect your Pension.

Will the Christmas Bonus be paid to people on State Pension this year?

A Christmas Bonus of 100% will be paid in early December 2022 to people getting a long-term social welfare payment including State Pension.

Also in the week beginning October 17 people receiving a weekly social welfare payment got a once-off payment of an extra week also called a ‘double week’ as a cost-of-living support.

For anyone needing information, advice or who have an advocacy issue, they can call a member of the local Citizens Information team in Cork City at 0818 07 6950 (City Centre) or 0818 07 6850 (City North), they will be happy to assist and make an appointment if necessary. Lines are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4.30pm.

Alternatively, you can email us at cork@citinfo.ie or hollyhill@citinfo.ie or log on to www.citizensinformation.ie for further information.