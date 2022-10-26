Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 08:30

Why some people jump... and others don't, while watching horror movies

Ahead of Halloween, Mike Murphy from the Department of Applied Psychology at UCC looks at the reaction people to have to horror movies and psychopathic personalities
Why some people jump... and others don't, while watching horror movies

There are arguably few more delicious aspects of a horror movie than being so on edge that we jump several centimetres clear of the chair at the slightest unexpected touch or sound, says Mike Murphy.

Mike Murphy

HALLOWEEN is nearly upon us, and if you’re anything like me that brings one thing in particular to mind – horror movies.

There’s something counter-intuitive about the Halloween horror movie experience. Nobody likes to be really scared, nobody wants to be in the presence of an axe-wielding psychopath, but movies give us a chance to experience a shadow of that terror vicariously – no need for the real thing. 

And there are arguably few more delicious aspects of a horror movie than being so on edge that we jump several centimetres clear of the chair at the slightest unexpected touch or sound.

That uncontrolled leap, that alarmed jump, has a specific name in scientific terms – the ‘startle reflex’. It seems to be something that happens automatically, and has presumably been selected in the evolutionary process as it serves a useful purpose. It appears to help us to mobilise to defend ourselves against threat. As we know from experience, the startle interrupts us in whatever we’re doing, allowing us to pay attention to the threat; and it’s also associated with increased heart rate and blood pressure - typical of our body’s ‘fear, fight, or flight’ response to stress.

Of course we are prone to startle at all times, but the effect becomes more pronounced when we have been exposed to unpleasant stimuli - a phenomenon called ‘aversive startle potentiation’ (ASP), and found in both humans and animals. This is further evidence of this being useful in the process of evolution - if it is found in multiple mammalian species, for example, this is probably because it was linked to improved survival all the way back when we had a common ancestor.

Neurophysiological research shows that a part of the brain called the amygdala is also active during the startle reflex. The amygdala is associated with fear, and it is believed that reduced ASP is linked to reduced amygdala activity - and so to reduced fear.

I earlier referred to the “uncontrolled” jump when we are startled. Naturally, however, when people pay attention to not showing fear when watching a horror (and we all know these people - we might number ourselves among them) they can successfully suppress the startle. It’s like an adult version of my 11-year-old son and his friends buying the sourest sweets in the shop, and chewing them with a smile while suppressing the winces and shudders. But equally naturally, some people just don’t exhibit much of a startle reflex at all. Why?

Well, this brings me back to a word I used earlier when discussing horror films – “psychopath”. it’s a word often thrown around, but in psychology we use it carefully and with specific meaning. It’s important to note, by the way, thus while axe wielding types may well be psychopaths, the vast majority of psychopaths are not wielding axes!

One commonly used model of understanding psychopathy is the ‘triarchic model’ - this approach suggests that psychopathy isn’t a straight either/or, but that it is characterised by levels of three dimensions of personality - so psychopathy can be present in different people in different ways.

The three dimensions are boldness, meanness, and disinhibition. Boldness is related to remaining calm in ostensibly threatening situations and a lack of anxiety; meanness is a lack of empathy for, and a preparedness to exploit and manipulate, others; and disinhibition reflects poor impulse control and poor control of emotion. When we consider these features, it seems likely that boldness (with its low anxiety at times of stress) and meanness (with its indifference or insensitivity to the emotions of others) would be linked to people not being affected by the terror experienced by movie characters, and not being scared or alarmed by unexpected noise or touch.

And so it turns out. A recent systematic review of the research, by Sofi Oskarsson of Örebro University in Sweden and her colleagues, found robust evidence that psychopathic personality is linked to lower ASP, but that this is particularly the case for high boldness and meanness.

This is not a foolproof way of identifying people with psychopathic personalities - there is a lot of variation between humans. But if your Halloween horror couchmate doesn’t jump when the doorbell rings for pizza delivery, maybe…

More in this section

House model and key in home insurance broker agent hand or in salesman person. Real estate agent offer house, property insuranc Conference looks at critical need to provide social and affordable housing
Synthetic Lawn Side Strip Why fake grass is dead common as Hyacinth Bucket might say
KENYA Famine 1 Tragedy on an epic scale: can you help save the people of Somalia?
<p>Lost your spark for work? There are ways to feel motivated and rewarded again.</p>

Easy ways to feel happier at work

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Latest Entertainment

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more