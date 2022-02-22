How you can become an Irish citizen

WHO is entitled to Irish Citizenship?

You are entitled to claim Irish citizenship if any one of the following applies:

1. You were born in Ireland or Northern Ireland before January 1, 2005

2. You were born in Ireland or Northern Ireland after December 31, 2004, and one (or both) of your parents was an Irish or entitled to be an Irish citizen or a British citizen at the time of your birth, Or one of the following scenarios apply to you

One (or both) of your parents was an Irish or British citizen and died before you were born

One (or both) of your parents was entitled to live in Ireland or Northern Ireland without any restriction on his or her period of residency

One (or both) of your parents was legally resident on the island of Ireland for three out of the four years immediately before your birth (this does not include residence on a student visa, or residence while awaiting an international protection decision)

3. You were born abroad and one of the following scenarios apply to you:

One (or both of your parents) was born in Ireland and was entitled to Irish citizenship

Your grandparent was born in Ireland and you have entered your birth on the Foreign Births Register

At the time of your birth, your parents had become an Irish citizen by registering with the Foreign Births Register or by naturalisation. You must register your birth with the Foreign Births Register before obtaining Irish citizenship.

4. You were born in Ireland and are not entitled to be a citizen of any other country.

Who is entitled to apply for Irish citizenship by naturalisation?

If you are not entitled to citizenship by birth or descent, you can apply to become an Irish citizen by naturalisation if one of the following situations apply to you:

1. You have lived in Ireland legally for five out of the last nine years ending on the day before your application and you have resided in Ireland legally for the 12 month period before your application & you are over 18

2. You received a declaration as a refugee from the Minister for Justice and you have lived legally in Ireland for three years ending on the day of your application & you are aged over 18:

3. You are currently married to or a civil partner of an Irish citizen and you have lived in Ireland legally for three out of the five years before the day of your application, and you have resided in Ireland legally for the 12 month period before your applicatio, and you have been married and living together for three years

4. You are a child born in Ireland who is not entitled to citizenship by birth, and both you and one (or both) of your parents has lived in Ireland legally for five out of the nine years ending on the day of your applicatio, and both you and one (or both) of your parents have resided in Ireland legally for the 12 month period before your application

How to apply for Citizenship through Naturalisation

There are a number of steps to follow. First you need to check you qualify, then you must complete an application form. It is essential you use the current version of the application from which you will get on the Immigration Service Delivery website. You can get help with the form from your local Citizens Information Service. You will need to provide supporting documentation with your application and if your documents are in a language other than English, you must get them translated by a professional translating service. All adult applicants must send a tax clearance certificate. This certifies your tax affairs are in order.

When you have completed the application form and are ready to send it and supporting documents, you will have to make a statutory declaration. This is a way of swearing that something is true. It is a written statement and must be witnessed by someone who is authorised to witness your declaration.

Your completed form, with the relevant fee, is then sent to the Immigration Service at the address on the form.

What rights does Citizenship give?

If you are an Irish citizen, you are entitled to:

Carry an Irish passport

Live and work in Ireland without restriction

Vote in a general election, constitutional referendum or presidential election

Be elected to government in Ireland and in the European Union.

Live, travel and work within the European Union

Serve on a jury, unless you are disqualified or ineligible

Receive diplomatic assistance abroad from an Irish or EU embassy

Can you hold Dual Citizenship?

Ireland allows dual citizenship, which means that you can become an Irish citizen and remain a citizen of another country.

Some countries do not allow dual citizenship and you should check the citizenship rules of your country of nationality if you are considering applying for Irish citizenship.

If you are a dual citizen, you can apply to have your non-Irish passport stamped with a Without Condition Endorsement (also called Stamp 6). This says you have a right to live in Ireland without any time conditions.

Anyone needing information or advice, or who has an advocacy issue, can call a member of the local Citizens Information team in Cork city at 0818 07 6950 (city centre) or 0818 07 6850 (city north), they will be happy to assist and make an appointment if necessary. Lines open Mon-Fri, 10am to 4.30pm. Alternatively, email cork@citinfo.ie or hollyhill@citinfo.ie or log on to www.citizensinformation.ie