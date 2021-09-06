Everything you need to know about the CAO offers

CAO Round One Offers will be issued to eligible applicants on Tuesday, September 7 from 2pm at www.cao.ie.

The majority of applicants receiving an offer in Round One will be competing on the basis of their current year or a prior year’s Leaving Certificate grades.

Other applicants included in this round are those presenting GCE results or other school-leaving qualifications. QQI further education applicants who have applied for courses where there is no quota for QQI FET applicants, and mature applicants who have also informed CAO of Leaving Certificate results, will also be considered in this round on the basis of their examination results.

How can I find out if I have received an offer?

Offers will be available to view and accept online via the ‘My Application’ facility at www.cao.ie.

Successful applicants will also receive an email and a text message (if they have selected this option).

How do I accept an offer?

Applicants must accept their Round One offer by 3pm on 13 September. For a full list of offer and reply dates click here https://www.cao.ie/index.php?page=offerdates

Offers must be accepted online. When applicants accept an offer online they will receive an email from CAO.

If I accept the offer that I receive in Round One will I receive any offers in a later round?

This is a really common query. If you receive an offer of a course that is not your first preference then you may accept this offer and you will still be considered for an offer in a later round if you are deemed eligible. So, for example, if you receive your third preference course and you accept this offer, you can still receive an offer of your second or first preference course in a later round if a place becomes available. Accepting a new offer automatically cancels any previous acceptance.

“If you receive an offer of your third preference course you will not receive any offers of courses lower down on your list of course choices.

Eileen Keleghan, CAO

What happens if I don’t receive any offer?

Applicants who have not been deemed eligible for an offer by Round One will receive a Statement of Application email on the September 7. It is important that such applicants follow the instructions in this email carefully and inform CAO if there are any errors or omissions.

For updates to Leaving Certificate or QQI FET examination numbers, applicants can log in on September 7 and edit their application via the My Application facility. If an exemption or supporting document is missing, applicants should contact CAO via the Correspondence Section of their CAO account immediately.

It is important to remember that there are many options available to you should you not be deemed eligible for an offer in Round One. You may still receive an offer in a later offer round, or you may wish to make an Available Places application via the CAO website. Available Places are courses with places remaining after all offers have been issued and waiting lists exhausted. For Available Places courses you can ignore previously published points, but you must meet the minimum entry requirements. A video guide to the Available Places facility is available in the Student Resources section of www.cao.ie.

Other options include further education courses, apprenticeship programmes, re-applying to CAO next year, repeating the Leaving Certificate, or looking at options to study abroad. It is best to speak to your guidance counsellor to explore all of the options available to you.

Contacting CAO

With almost 85,000 applicants, as you can imagine it can be quite busy at the offers stage. The best way to communicate with CAO during this time is via the Correspondence Section of your CAO account - give as much detail as possible on the email query form to allow us to answer your question.

Make sure to check the ‘Have a Question’ section first, as often your query may already be answered in this section, either by one of the FAQs or by submitting a question to the virtual assistant.

For more information visit the CAO website, read the CAO Handbook and watch the CAO Offer and Acceptance Process Video Guide available in the Student Resources section of www.cao.ie.