Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 08:26

I was ghosted, by a guy I had been seeing for three years

Brenda Dennehy was going out with a guy for three years before he pulled the ultimate humiliation card - ghosting her
I was ghosted, by a guy I had been seeing for three years

Brenda Dennehy: “If I was going to be humiliated, I made sure I was going to do it in style.”

Brenda Dennehy

THE other day, a friend of mine was asking me for advice on a dilemma she had with a guy she was seeing, and told me: “Well, if anyone knows what it’s like to be humiliated by a man, it’s you, you’ve been through it all!”

“You’re dead right there,” I replied.

Soon after, I had a huge flashback of what was possibly the most degrading few days of my life: Being ghosted in London back in 2006 when I was just 21 years old.

For those who don’t know what the term ghosted means: it is when a friend or dating partner suddenly cuts off all contact without explanation.

It has become a common phenomenon in the modern dating world. When I mention it to people, they often ask how long did I know the guy? Was it just a few days, a week? My reply always shocks them.

I was going out with this guy for three years before he pulled the ultimate humiliation card on me.

And, sure, I am not one to do it by halves, it couldn’t happen in Cork or Clonakilty, no — one of the biggest cities in the world — London.

In the summer of 2006, I had been working in a bank in Tralee as a teller. The guy I was seeing at the time had made the decision to move to London for work in construction and of course I said, go for it, it was the height of the boom.

I booked a weekend over to go see him in mid-July. He had been gone for five weeks at this stage. It was my first trip ever away on my own and I was the only one of my close friends who had a boyfriend at the time so that made it even a bigger deal.

I had the whole bank told about my romantic break —a proper little show-off. Being honest, with my carry on, I should have just asked them to announce it down in the Dome in Tralee — everyone knew.

Something strange happened though, the Monday before I flew. My boyfriend called me to tell me his phone had been robbed and he needed money to buy a new one. He told me he hadn’t gotten his wages at the time as there was an issue with his documents (when I look back, I just think, how thick could I be?). so I loaned him €500 — he told me he would be paid the Friday I arrived.

I asked him to get a new phone as I didn’t have a number for him nor his address and needed to know Friday’s arrangements. He told me he would.

Tuesday came... I heard nothing. Sure, he may not have the money, I thought..

Wednesday — nothing. I said ‘sure he is busy, he will do so tomorrow’.

Thursday — NOTHING! This is where I start to panic.

I had everyone told about the trip. I reckon the priest in Ballydesmond announced it at mass as I couldn’t stop talking about it.

So there was no way this was gonna happen to me, no way was I going to be humiliated. I said to myself, he will contact me first thing Friday and this is all just a little joke on me.

I recall waking up at 7.30, checking the Nokia 8210 phone and the screen was blank. I had the most awful feeling in my gut that morning.

I looked at my little suitcase and it was packed. My sister was going to be collecting me from Tralee later in the day to take me to Kerry Airport.

I remember looking at my bag and panicking about what to do. 

The humiliation shivered through me, but no way was I going to let my ego be this badly bruised — so I caught the bag and jumped into the car and got on with my plans.

I will never, ever forget the feeling in my stomach.

I kept up appearances at work that day, everyone was so happy for me. I remember my sister driving me to Kerry Airport, again there was no call, nothing — it’s not as if he didn’t know my number, we were going out for three years.

I said to myself, ‘OK — are you going to confess here or what are you doing, woman?’ I can’t begin to describe the devastation.

I contemplated getting a taxi to Killarney and hiding out for the weekend — it would be safer and cheaper. But no, as soon as I saw that Ryanair plane on the runway, I was going for it. I just couldn’t deal with the embarrassment of telling people what was happening to me.

I sat on that one hour journey and I was just like someone in shock.

Foolishly, when I got off at Stansted I thought maybe he would be there and it was all in the plan. Some sick plan.

I strolled through the terminal but there was no sign of anyone, no missed calls. As I was getting on the Stansted Express I looked around — again nothing.

I still had hope — there was Liverpool Street, he had to be there. The nerves on that train — I knew well it was make or break.

If he wasn’t there, it was all over. I got on the platform, looked around and waited for half an hour, and I collapsed with tears.

Then it all just dawned on me, what the hell had he done and, worse still, what the hell had I done, going to London with no accommodation booked?

I couldn’t cope with the overwhelming feeling, so what did I do? I went off for a drink of course.

I remember sitting there so heartbroken and a woman sensed there was something not OK. To make a long story short, she helped me find a Holiday Inn down the road.

I woke up the Saturday morning —it was as if it was all a nightmare. I had missed calls from my parents and friends and I thought to myself, ‘Oh, god I am dead if I tell them the truth’ so I played along.

Just as he played me.

I told them that he was at work at the time and he was great. We had big plans for the weekend and I wouldn’t be on to them too much.

I remember lying on that floor thinking, ‘OK, you have two choices, sit here and cry for the weekend or else just go and have a good time and you’ll tell this story in years to come.’

I chose the latter.

I booked into the fanciest of hotels in Kensington, I bought in Selfridges, I paraded around Harrods — if I was going to be humiliated, I said to myself, do it in style.

Of course it was awful. I was going around a city of nine million people feeling like the biggest loser on the planet, but something told me to just try and make the most of a bad situation and in years to come you will laugh at it.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday — there was no call. I knew there never would be.

I could memorise half the tube stops by the time I was done travelling the city to keep my mind occupied.

I had never felt such devastation at the time.

What had I done to him? Why did he do it? Worse again, what would I tell them when I got home?

Sure, I carried on with the story didn’t I? I told my family and friends we had a great time and were as loved up as ever. I couldn’t tell them the truth — I was too proud. These things weren’t supposed to happen to me.

That was early July, 2006.

I got on with my summer, it was a pretty miserable one, but time really is a healer. I kept it a secret for a long time. As soon as I told family and friends, they weren’t impressed with me whatsoever.

I got the “why didn’t you tell us?”

I just couldn’t.

I did get on with my life and all was going great once again.

It took him until October that year — four months later — to call me to explain why he did it?.

Innocent old me, thinking it must have been something I had done or some big trauma happened. His explanation: “I don’t know why I did it.”

That was all I got — to be honest, with such a pathetic excuse, I’m delighted I did get on that plane in Kerry Airport. I’m just sorry I didn’t book into the Ritz.

Fifteen years on, I do look back and tell the story and people are always shocked I went. It wasn’t very wise at the time I admit, but nothing was going to stop me and I learned from it.

They do say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Do I regret getting on that plane to London? Not one bit.

If I was going to be humiliated, I made sure I was going to do it in style.

Read More

18 years renting in Cork city, now I am back in my parents’ house

More in this section

Marking a milestone in offering support to those with brain injury Marking a milestone in offering support to those with brain injury
Bleak days for our family coach business Bleak days for our family coach business
John Arnold: Watch Love Island? No thank- you — I’m already spoken for! John Arnold: Watch Love Island? No thank- you — I’m already spoken for!
brenda dennehyrelationships
Trevor Laffan: Amidst the pranks and cranks, 999 is a lifeline police service

Trevor Laffan: Amidst the pranks and cranks, 999 is a lifeline police service

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

Latest Entertainment

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more