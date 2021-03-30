A day to celebrate Cork’s stars of business

THE cocktail dresses and dinner suits have been hiding in the wardrobe for long enough, and although the Cork Business of the Year Awards will be going virtual on April 17, organisers are actively encouraging ticket-holders to glam up for a special online event.

The Cork Business Association’s (CBA’s) annual awards showcase businesses of all sizes, from across industries, new and established, in categories that seek to find the best Cork café, restaurant, pub, hotel, retail experience, professional services, digital presence, tourism and arts, best new business, best family business and the Champion of Cork.

This year, a new category for Covid-19 Resilience and Innovation has been added — a relatable challenge of every Cork business over this past year.

The award ceremony may be virtual, but this years’ President’s Dinner will be available as an indulgent feast eaten in the comfort of home. Organised by Nash 19 owner and former CBA president, Claire Nash, the dinner promises to be a six-course tour de force of the best of creativity and food.

Billed as ‘A Taste of the City at Home’ culinary experience, the year’s President’s Dinner features six of the city’s top chefs: Trevor O’Keeffe, Metropole Hotel; Jerome Joyce, Imperial Hotel; Christopher O’Sullivan, The Cork International Hotel; Tim Daly, The Kingsley; Claire Nash, Nash 19, and Adrian Hillgrove, Cork’s Vienna Woods Hotel. Each have designed a course on a mouth-watering menu.

There will also be champagne and wine pairing with tasting notes for each course, and to finish an Irish coffee made with Jameson whiskey from Midleton, Mahers Fairtrade coffee and luxurious Gloun Cross Dairy cream from Macroom. This boxed meal experience promises to include a few surprises too!

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will make an address to Cork’s business community at the virtual event.

President of the Cork Business Association, Eoin O’Sullivan, said: “We are grateful for An Taoiseach taking time out of his incredibly busy schedule to make an address. This event not only recognises businesses and individuals who have made an outstanding contribution over the past year, and those who have shown true resilience in one of the most difficult of trading years, but it will also be a stunning showcase of Cork produce and the amazing culinary talents of local chefs.”

Claire Nash, no stranger to creating hugely enjoyable events such as Cork’s Long Table Dinner, said of her organisation of this year’s President’s Dinner: “The quality of the food will be on a par with the Long Table Dinner and will showcase our favourite local producers and the extraordinary talent of local chefs who are pushing boundaries with their food.”

Those attending Cork’s biggest dinner party will be provided with chef videos demonstrating how to finish the meal off at home, and chefs will introduce their courses and provenance of the produce used at the virtual event.

A Taste of the City At Home menu begins with Carpaccio of Waterfall Farm Beetroot and Roasted Almonds, followed by a starter of Ballycotton Seared Scallop and Crab remoulade with Smoked Salmon, Blas Caviar, and Sea Asparagus, then Soup of locally Foraged Nettle and Wild Garlic with Bacon Salt.

The main course of West Cork Angus, Filet of Beef Wellington with Fermented Barley, Celeriac and Black Garlic Puree, and Morel Jus is followed by a curated cheese platter of local Mature Gubbeen and Ash Ardsallagh Goats with Fig Confit.

And for dessert, Rhubarb & Rosewater Posset with Gingerella & Pistachio Crumb, Cherry Flake and Apple Blossom Syrup. Brown Soda and Sourdough Bread will be supplied by The Alternative Bread Company.

The CBA is encouraging ticket-holders to dress up on the night and share their experience on Twitter using the hashtag #PresidentsDinner with organisers watching closely with prizes ready to award for the best dressed, the best presented meal, and the best tweet!

Get the most out of the event by joining in with light entertainment, networking, and panel discussions with business and civic leaders, planned for the evening.

Voting in the Cork Business of the Year Awards opened in early March, with well over 7,000 votes already cast. Everyone can show their support for their favourite and most deserving Cork business online at www.cbaawards.ie

As well as being a fun event with delicious food and an opportunity to recognise the achievements of Cork Business, the ticketed event will be raising money for the CBA’s charity partner, Marymount University Hospital and Hospice. The event is further supported with generous sponsorship by JCD, Centra, Peninsula, and The Irish Examiner.

Tickets for the event, including the award ceremony, President’s Dinner and entertainments, are €95 per person (€190 for the dinner for two). Ticket price is the same for the Dinner Experience on its own. To book, or for more information, see www.cbaawards.ie, or contact 021 427 8295 or info@corkbusiness.ie. Pick-up point for the meal kit is April 17 from The Imperial Hotel in Cork city.