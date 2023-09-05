Matthew Twomey steps down as Cork camogie boss

FOUR weeks and one day since Cork lifted the O’Duffy Cup in Croke Park for the first time in five years, Cork manager Matthew Twomey has announced that he is stepping down as manager of the team he brought to All-Ireland success.

The Douglas man let his players and the Cork Camogie board know on Monday of his intentions.

It’s a big blow, that’s for sure.

Matthew has been involved on and off with the Cork team since 2010 and after an interview process in late 2021, he was selected into the managers role for the 2022 season on a two-year term with the option of a third.

The job was his to keep if he wanted it for another season.

He did not.

A player-orientated manager, Twomey was held in high regard.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey in the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior Camoige Championship in Kenny Park, Athenry. Photo: Ray Ryan

He had a tough two years, suffering two league final defeats and a 2022 All-Ireland defeat to Kilkenny by a point, after the Cats hit 1-1 in the closing stages.

It was the toughest of starts to the beginning of 2023.

That league final defeat to Galway, a plethora of injuries, losing their opening championship game to the same opponents, and the Munster championship defeat to Waterford.

But the prize was always the All-Ireland title.

Everything was geared towards that. And Cork did it in style, after beating Kilkenny and Galway on route, they annihilated Waterford in the final.

It’s disappointing to see him go but with Matthew running a business and with family commitments, he must feel now is the time to step aside.

He has given Cork camogie an enormous commitment over a long number of years.

He owes Cork nothing, but Cork camogie owes him a debt of gratitude.

Always a pleasure to deal with, always mannerly, open, genuine, no gimmicks, Matthew deserved his day in the sun and August 6th, 2023, will live long in his memory.

He spoke after the final about what a huge honour it was and how much it meant to him.

His departure is a blow to the team and to the county board.

The job will start in looking for his replacement.

It’s not an easy job to come into.

Getting to know players, inter-county teams, referees, camogie in general, takes time. However, coming into a victorious squad and on the back of a plethora of minor and U16 All-Ireland titles over the past six years, the proposition should be attractive to many with Jerry Wallace one of the names expected to make the shortlist for the job.