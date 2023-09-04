Na Piarsaigh defeat Ballincollig to land the U15 Premier 1 football championship title

Na Piarsaigh: 3-12

Ballincollig: 1-13

GLORY for Na Piarsaigh as they defeated Ballincollig in an entertaining Rebel Óg U15 Premier 1 football championship final at the Mardyke on Monday night.

Both of these teams came through epic semi-final encounters two weeks ago with both sides bringing down fancied teams. Na Piarsaigh had a sublime win over Douglas, 4-9 to 2-9 while Ballincollig defeated Glanmire 3-6 to 2-6, so this decider was set up very nicely indeed.

In the end, Na Piarsaigh were just that little bit better than their opposition. It does help when you have an outstanding forward in Luke Hurley, who impressed once again, as he finished up with 2-8. It was a really good team performance from the city club with the likes of Darragh O’Leary, Nathan Coffey, Craig O’Sullivan and Seán O’Callaghan also impressing. Best for Ballincollig were Joe Miskella, Luke O’Mahony and Oisin Ryan.

Ballincollig hit the first score after a minute through a Ryan point following a pass from O’Mahony. Ballincollig had Charlie O’Regan as a sweeper in front of Na Piarsaigh’s star player Hurley who was at full-forward. The city club levelled proceedings after four minutes courtesy of a Craig O’Sullivan free from close-range.

Na Piarsaigh created a very decent goal scoring opportunity after eleven minutes when the ball ended up with Jack Cahalane, but his well struck effort was well saved by Ballincollig netminder Finn Murphy. In a low scoring opening quarter, the Muskerry side kicked two quick points through the influential O’Mahony, one coming from a free.

Na Piarsaigh's Luke Hurley turns towards goal ahead of Ballincollig's Jack Ryan during the U15 Premier 1 football championship final in the Mardyke. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The Village struck for a goal after 15 minutes, Brian Cronin with a splendid finish giving Na Piarsaigh goalkeeper Cian Quinn no chance, 1-3 to 0-1. The sides exchanged the next four points, 1-5 to 0-3 after 24 minutes. There were some outstanding scores throughout the hour, with Na Piarsaigh kicking two consecutive white flags, which were top notch, from Coffey and Hurley to leave just a goal between the sides.

Ryan landed a much needed score for the Collig, but the momentum was with the city club as they rattled off 1-1 without reply before the break. Hurley with a brilliant point while O’Callaghan raised the green flag, 1-6 apiece at half-time.

On the resumption, Miskella pointed for the Collig, as they started the very same as the first-half with the first score. Hurley, who was outstanding for Na Piarsaigh, converted a free before Adam Hennessy landed a sublime point for the Collig.

The city side were then awarded a penalty after Hurley was fouled in the box. The latter stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, 2-7 to 1-8 after 36 minutes. Ballincollig’s response to the goal was three unanswered points as they nudged in front, 1-11 to 2-7.

Na Piarsaigh's Seán O'Callaghan about to shoot the ball past Ballincollig keeper Finn Murphy for a goal during the U15 Premier 1 football championship final in the Mardyke. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Na Piarsaigh then put together three points on the trot, two from Hurley, one a free and a Craig O’Sullivan free, as they led 2-10 to 1-11 after 47 minutes. Points from Conor Cogan and Miskella levelled up proceedings with six minutes remaining. The Collig wouldn’t score again as the winners scored 1-2, the aforementioned Hurley with the green flag. Na Piarsaigh played the last two minutes with 14 players when Jack Cahalane received a second-yellow card, it merely mattered.

The full-time whistle was greeted by jubilant scenes of celebration from the Na Piarsaigh camp. Massive disappointment for Ballincollig.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: L Hurley 2-8 (0-2 f, 1-0 pen), Craig O’Sullivan 0-3f, S O’Callaghan 1-0, N Coffey 0-1.

Ballincollig: L O’Mahony (f), J Miskella 0-4 each, O Ryan 0-3, B Cronin 1-0, C Cogan, A Hennessy 0-1 each.

NA PIARSAIGH: C Quinn; J O’Connor, D O’Leary (c), R Manley; R Quinlan, R Cronin, N Coffey; Corey O’Sullivan, J Cahalane; Craig O’Sullivan, J Coughlan, C Coffey; S O’Callaghan, L Hurley, J Ring.

Subs: J Constant for J Ring (56).

BALLINCOLLIG: F Murphy; L Power, J Ryan (c), T Hayes; H Olatokunbo, D Crowley, S Twomey; C Cogan, J Miskella; A Hennessy, L O’Mahony, B Cronin; J King, C O’Regan, O Ryan.

Subs: J O’Sullivan for L Power (h-t), L Power for H Olatokunbo (46), H Galvin-Carthy for A Hennessy (50), E Ó hUrnai for C O'Regan (56).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).