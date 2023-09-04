Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 21:00

Orla Cotter breaks Killeagh hearts with a late goal to win it for St Catherine's

As Killeagh pushed for an equalising goal in the nine minutes additional time, it was Eimear O’Brien that hit the insurance point for St Catherine's before the whistle blew. 
Orla Cotter breaks Killeagh hearts with a late goal to win it for St Catherine's

St Catherine’s Ally Mulkerrins is tackled by Killeagh's Ciara Barry, during their SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship clash at Rostellan.

Linda Mellerick

St Catherine's 2-14 

Killeagh 1-13 

A goal three minutes into injury time by St Catherine's Orla Cotter ensured this hard-fought SE Systems senior championship battle with Killeagh in Aghada went their way on Monday night. 

As Killeagh pushed for an equalising goal in the nine minutes additional time, it was Eimear O’Brien that hit the insurance point for St Catherine's before the whistle blew. 

In a game that ebbed and flowed, the lead changing hands on four occasions, it was a highly entertaining dual.

St Catherine’s Niamh O'Regan is chased by Killeagh's Sarah Kent, during their SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship clash at Rostellan.
St Catherine’s Niamh O'Regan is chased by Killeagh's Sarah Kent, during their SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship clash at Rostellan.

After trailing by a point at half time Killeagh won the midfield battle at the start of the second half and went two up. 

But St Catherine's hit a second purple patch, similar to the one they had in the opening half and hit four on the bounce. 

Back came Killeagh with three. 

An Orla Cotter free to level the game on sixty-two, before the dramatic finish.

Killeagh started brightly and enjoyed the early possession stats but two points from frees was their only return. 

St Catherine's got off the mark with two Orla Cotter frees levelling the game.

The goalkeeping skills of Riona Abernethy denied St Catherine's in the 19th and 22nd minutes.

Lining out without the injured Finola Nevile, her absence would have swung the favourites tag Killeagh’s way but good defending, good teamwork through the lines by Catherine's lent to a good supply and Aoife Hurley, Orla Cotter, All MulKerrins and Niamh O’Regan were getting into their stride.

St Catherine’s Aoife Hurley is tackled by Killeagh's Megan O'Donovan, during their SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship clash at Rostellan.
St Catherine’s Aoife Hurley is tackled by Killeagh's Megan O'Donovan, during their SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship clash at Rostellan.

Stephane Beausang (f) and Jessica Long hit two, Cotter with another free before Hannah Looney hit a point and at the quarter way mark Killeagh led by two, 0-5 to 0-3. 

But a scoring patch saw St Catherine's strike 1-4 without reply. 

Cotter (f), Mulkerrins, Cotter again before a low ball inside to Niamh O’Regan saw the player gather and hit the roof of the net. 

O’Regan again from the puckout added another score. 

Looney stopped the onslaught before a Chloe Sigerson free dropped into the square and Jessica Long struck to hit the net. 1-7 to 1-6 at half time.

The second half was played on a knife edge, some great defending and work from both sides. 

Inconsistent referring and too many frees led to a tension filled game, some high challenges which were punished. 

Every ball desperately fought for, the game down to the wire until that brilliant finish by Cotter.

Killeagh's Laura Treacy clears her lines as St Catherine’s Eimear O'Brien closes in, during their SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship clash at Rostellan.
Killeagh's Laura Treacy clears her lines as St Catherine’s Eimear O'Brien closes in, during their SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship clash at Rostellan.

Scorers for St Catherine's: O Cotter 1-9 (0-7f), N O’Regan 1-2, A Mulkerrins, E O’Brien, F Sheehan 0-1 each.

Killeagh: S Beausang 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 45), J Long 1-1, H Looney 0-4, C Sigerson 0-1.

ST CATHERINE'S: Y O’Neill; C Dunning, C Motherway, A M Rohan, R O’Callaghan, L Hayes, M Murphy; A Hurley, S M Clancy; A O’Regan, E O’Brien, C Galvin; N O’Regan, O Cotter, A Mulkerrins. 

Subs: F Sheehan for A O’Regan (37), L O’Donnell for C Galvin (55).

KILLEAGH: R Abernethy; C Barry, A Walsh, S Kent; E Treacy, L Treacy, N Ni Chaoimh; M O’Donovan, H Looney; A Brenner, C Sigerson, C Harney; S Burns, J Long, S Beausang.

Subs: C Daly for S Burns (30), N O’Connor for M O’Donovan (48).

Referee: Cathan Treacy – Nemo Rangers.

More in this section

Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke
Cork club hurling talking points: Glen on the brink, form book ripped up and Mark Coleman is back Cork club hurling talking points: Glen on the brink, form book ripped up and Mark Coleman is back
Bundee Aki, Jimmy O'Brien and Andy Farrell 2/9/2023 Ireland boss Andy Farrell says ability to ‘roll with punches’ key for World Cup
#Cork GAA
Ray O'Mahony 10/6/2023

Cork U20 football: Ray O'Mahony to take over as manager with Michael O'Brien as coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more