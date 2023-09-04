Bishopstown claim U15 P2 football championship title after win over Nemo

Bishopstown 2-14 Nemo Rangers 0-10

Bishopstown were crowned U15 Premier 2 Football champions as they beat Nemo in the Mardyke on Monday evening.

With the weather from the weekend continuing, the two sides played out an entertaining affair where Bishopstown’s two goals separated by just 50 seconds proved too much for Nemo, as the Town held out comfortably.

Bishopstown opened the scoring through Daniel Murphy, who converted an excellent team move and Anthony Cuthbert put them two in front after his free on minute four.

Nemo found a response through Oisin Jordan and sustained the pressure on their opponents, as Bishopstown struggled to break out of their own half.

Nemo managed the equaliser after nine minutes, as Jordan won and converted a free.

Centre-forward Rory Denn split the posts to put Nemo in front, but that was it for Rangers, as the Town quickly counterattacked, and within a minute had two scores to put them back in front, and after 12 minutes of play, it was 0-4 to 0-3.

Bishopstown's Eddie Dooley manages to hand pass the ball despite a challenge from Nemo Rangers James Randles. Picture: Howard Crowdy

After a brief period of lull where neither side managed a shot on target, Eddie Dooley pointed before Cuthbert played a one-two with Flynn’ and struck it between the posts from a tight angle.

After Jordan pointed from a Nemo free, the Town counterattacked, and Alex Collins’ deflected strike crept into the bottom corner of the Nemo net.

Less than 40 seconds later the Town had a second goal, as Eddie Dooley put the boys in maroon and white eight in front with five minutes remaining in the half, 2-6 to 0-4.

However, Nemo kept their heads high and points from Sheehy and Jordan brought the deficit down to six just before the whistle went for the half time break.

The Town started the second half strongly, pointing twice, and though Nemo responded with two of their own, Daniel Murphy pulled up with a stunning strike to swing momentum Bishopstown’s way.

The Bishopstown team following their victory over Nemo Rangers in the final played in the Mardyke. Picture: Howard Crowdy

They scored two more without reply and led 2-11 to 0-8 with a quarter of an hour to go.

The Town outscored Nemo 0-3 to 0-1 in the final quarter, and never looked in doubt as they ran out 10-point winners.

Scorers for Bishopstown: E Dooley 1-4, A Collins 1-1, D Murphy, A Cuthbert (2f) 0-3 each, D Coffey, A Hines, E McKeown 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: O Jordan 0-6 (0-4 f), R Sheehy 0-2, R Denn, C Herlihy 0-1 each.

BISHOPSTOWN: D Wiseman; R Galvin, B Maloney, R Twomey; S Young, C McBride, D Coffey; S Herrick, D Murphy; C Clarke, A Cuthbert, E Flynn; E Dooley, A Collins, E McKeown.

Subs: B Hayes for Clarke (h-t), H Quinlan for E Flynn (40), A Hines for Collins (52), R Linehan for McKeown (60+2).

NEMO RANGERS: M Karunu; L Smyth, J Randles, R Deasy; S O’Connor, A Quinlivan, L O’Leary; C Twohig, C Power; L Butler, R Denn, M Scott; R Sheehy, M Lynch, O Jordan.

Subs: C Herlihy for Sheehy (42), D Murphy for O’Leary (49), F Ryan for Lynch (53), S Walsh for Scott (60+1).

Referee: Peter Finnegan (Douglas).