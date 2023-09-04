Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 20:17

Bishopstown claim U15 P2 football championship title after win over Nemo

The Town were too strong for their city opponents in Nemo and won by ten after an impressive first half
Bishopstown claim U15 P2 football championship title after win over Nemo

Peter Watson, Vice Chairman Rebel Og presents the Rebel Óg Fe15 Premier 2 football championship trophy to Bishopstown captain Daniel Murphy following his team's victory over Nemo Rangers in the final. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Jack McKay

Bishopstown 2-14 Nemo Rangers 0-10 

Bishopstown were crowned U15 Premier 2 Football champions as they beat Nemo in the Mardyke on Monday evening.

With the weather from the weekend continuing, the two sides played out an entertaining affair where Bishopstown’s two goals separated by just 50 seconds proved too much for Nemo, as the Town held out comfortably.

Bishopstown opened the scoring through Daniel Murphy, who converted an excellent team move and Anthony Cuthbert put them two in front after his free on minute four.

Nemo found a response through Oisin Jordan and sustained the pressure on their opponents, as Bishopstown struggled to break out of their own half.

Nemo managed the equaliser after nine minutes, as Jordan won and converted a free.

Centre-forward Rory Denn split the posts to put Nemo in front, but that was it for Rangers, as the Town quickly counterattacked, and within a minute had two scores to put them back in front, and after 12 minutes of play, it was 0-4 to 0-3.

Bishopstown's Eddie Dooley manages to hand pass the ball despite a challenge from Nemo Rangers James Randles. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Bishopstown's Eddie Dooley manages to hand pass the ball despite a challenge from Nemo Rangers James Randles. Picture: Howard Crowdy

After a brief period of lull where neither side managed a shot on target, Eddie Dooley pointed before Cuthbert played a one-two with Flynn’ and struck it between the posts from a tight angle.

After Jordan pointed from a Nemo free, the Town counterattacked, and Alex Collins’ deflected strike crept into the bottom corner of the Nemo net.

Less than 40 seconds later the Town had a second goal, as Eddie Dooley put the boys in maroon and white eight in front with five minutes remaining in the half, 2-6 to 0-4.

However, Nemo kept their heads high and points from Sheehy and Jordan brought the deficit down to six just before the whistle went for the half time break.

The Town started the second half strongly, pointing twice, and though Nemo responded with two of their own, Daniel Murphy pulled up with a stunning strike to swing momentum Bishopstown’s way.

The Bishopstown team following their victory over Nemo Rangers in the final played in the Mardyke. Picture: Howard Crowdy
The Bishopstown team following their victory over Nemo Rangers in the final played in the Mardyke. Picture: Howard Crowdy

They scored two more without reply and led 2-11 to 0-8 with a quarter of an hour to go.

The Town outscored Nemo 0-3 to 0-1 in the final quarter, and never looked in doubt as they ran out 10-point winners.

Scorers for Bishopstown: E Dooley 1-4, A Collins 1-1, D Murphy, A Cuthbert (2f) 0-3 each, D Coffey, A Hines, E McKeown 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: O Jordan 0-6 (0-4 f), R Sheehy 0-2, R Denn, C Herlihy 0-1 each.

BISHOPSTOWN: D Wiseman; R Galvin, B Maloney, R Twomey; S Young, C McBride, D Coffey; S Herrick, D Murphy; C Clarke, A Cuthbert, E Flynn; E Dooley, A Collins, E McKeown.

Subs: B Hayes for Clarke (h-t), H Quinlan for E Flynn (40), A Hines for Collins (52), R Linehan for McKeown (60+2).

NEMO RANGERS: M Karunu; L Smyth, J Randles, R Deasy; S O’Connor, A Quinlivan, L O’Leary; C Twohig, C Power; L Butler, R Denn, M Scott; R Sheehy, M Lynch, O Jordan.

Subs: C Herlihy for Sheehy (42), D Murphy for O’Leary (49), F Ryan for Lynch (53), S Walsh for Scott (60+1).

Referee: Peter Finnegan (Douglas).

More in this section

Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke
Cork club hurling talking points: Glen on the brink, form book ripped up and Mark Coleman is back Cork club hurling talking points: Glen on the brink, form book ripped up and Mark Coleman is back
Bundee Aki, Jimmy O'Brien and Andy Farrell 2/9/2023 Ireland boss Andy Farrell says ability to ‘roll with punches’ key for World Cup
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football
Ray O'Mahony 10/6/2023

Cork U20 football: Ray O'Mahony to take over as manager with Michael O'Brien as coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more