SAHC: Cloyne hold off Mallow to set up clash with Blarney

East Cork side consigned their opponents to a relegation playoff against Inniscarra
Cloyne's Tom O'Regan is sandwiched between Carrigtwohill players Cian O'Riordan and Liam O'Sullivan. Picture: Howard Crowdy

John O'Shea

Cloyne 2-19 Mallow 2-17 

CLOYNE overall were good value for their win and place in the knockout stages of the Co-Op Superstores SAHC, but they were pushed all the way by a spirited Mallow side.

Cloyne progress to a quarter-final meeting against Blarney, with the winner of that progressing into a semi-final meeting against Bride Rovers. On the other hand, Mallow must now face a relegation playoff against Inniscarra.

This game began at a rip-roaring pace and there was some good point-scoring on show from both sides in the opening half.

Well-taken scores by Conor Cahill and Eanna Motherway saw Cloyne race into an early lead. But Mallow responded including through scores by Mark Tobin and Paul Lyons, with the sides level at 0-4 apiece after 10 minutes.

The teams continued to trade blow for blow in what was developing into a captivating contest.

Cloyne found the back of the net through a well-taken Michael Cahill goal from a Keith Dennehy assist.

The Mallow response was a good one and they scored a goal of their own when Tobin clinically fired home.

Cloyne got a second goal before the halftime break, as Keith Dennehy blasted home impressively following a ball into his path by Noel Cahill.

At the break, Cloyne held the advantage over Mallow at 2-11 to 1-9.

Cloyne added to their scoring tally in the opening stages of the second half and appeared to have the game wrapped up when they led 2-17 to 1-12 at the midway point of the second half.

Mallow refused to give up and when Denis Hayes slotted the ball to the back of the net, there were just two points between the teams in second-half stoppage time.

Scorers for Cloyne: B O’Shea (f), C Cahill 0-5 each, M Cahill (0-1 f), K Dennehy 1-1 each, B Walsh, J Hallihan, E Motherway 0-2 each, N Cahill 0-1.

Mallow: M Tobin 1-9 (0-5 f), P Lyons, D Sheehan 0-3 each, D Hayes 1-0, D Moynihan, P Healy 0-1 each.

CLOYNE: A Walsh; A Sherlock, Eoin Motherway, T O’Regan; Éanna Motherway, S Beausang, D Byrne; C Cahill, B Minihane; N Cahill, J Hallihan, B O’Shea (c); K Dennehy, B Walsh, M Cahill.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for O’Shea (inj, 49), C Mullins for N Cahill (inj, 61), E Treacy for Éanna Motherway (62).

MALLOW: P Buckley; S Copps, B Kingston, J Healy; D Moynihan, N O’Riordan, P Healy; S Buckley, P Lyons; R Mills, F O’Neill, R Sheehan; M Tobin, D Hayes, D Sheehan.

Subs: S O’Callaghan for R Sheehan (inj, 27), D Sheehan for Buckley (38), S Leneghan for O’Neill (46), B Murphy for Mills (60).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan)

